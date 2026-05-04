The Sony A7 V has sat at the top of several best-seller lists since its launch at the end of 2025. The latest list from Japan is no exception – but the second-place camera may come as a surprise, as the Sony A7 V is followed by the Fujifilm X-T30 III and the Sony A7C II.

Yodobashi, a camera retailer in Japan, recently shared the list of mirrorless bestsellers for the first half of April 2026. With a number of the biggest camera makers headquartered in Japan, the photo industry often looks to the region’s data for industry-wide hints.

Sony and Fujifilm dominate the top three

The Sony A7 V has sat at the top of the list for several retailers since its launch – including Japanese retailers Yodobashi and Map Camera, as well as B&H in the US. The full-frame mirrorless unsurprisingly leads the newest list from the retailer, hinting at the popularity of the camera that balances a full-frame 33MP sensor with blackout-free 30fps bursts and an AI processor for subject detection autofocus.

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The Fujifilm X-T30 III (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Fujifilm X-T30 III, which sits on the list bundled with a kit lens, is more of a surprise, as the budget mirrorless wasn’t on the top ten from the retailer’s previous list at all. Instead, Fujifilm’s most affordable, most compact mirrorless, the X-M5, has dropped off the top ten, and the X-T30 III has risen up to second place.

While not quite as compact or affordable as the X-M5, the X-T30 III still has a viewfinder and comes in at only a slightly higher price point than the X-M5. The X-T30 III feels like a minor refresh of the earlier X-T30 II, but a new processor powers several key changes, including better autofocus and video performance.

Fujifilm’s only other camera on the top ten list similarly has a compact design, but comes with a more high-end price and spec sheet. The Fujifilm X-E5, widely considered the mirrorless alternative to the popular X100VI compact camera, sits at ninth place in the bestseller rankings.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The third-place camera is no stranger to the top ten list. The Sony A7C II – which sits at number three with a zoom lens and number five body-only – was also on the previous list. The mix of Sony’s full-frame sensor with a more compact body style has the A7C II seeing fairly consistent sales, if the bestseller lists are any indication.

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Canon's budget cameras are selling well along with the R6 Mark III

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III (Image credit: James Artaius)

Budget cameras continue to sell well – the Canon EOS R10 with a kit lens sits in fourth place, with Canon’s R50 two-lens kit sitting at sixth place. Both are APS-C cameras with the exact same sensor, while the R50 is the smaller, more affordable option, and the R10 offers faster performance and better ergonomics.

Canon’s pro-grade full-frame EOS R6 Mark III sits in eighth place – but the mirrorless had previously dropped out of Yodobashi’s rankings for two and a half months. The full-frame R6 Mark II mixes 32.5MP still photos at 40 fps burst speeds with 7K open gate video, making it a highly capable hybrid for creators working across both stills and video.

Nikon's affordable low-light performers also make the list

The Nikon Z5 II (Image credit: Future)

Nikon slides in at seventh place for the Z5 II – a full-frame camera known for its low-light autofocus and 30 fps at an entry-level price. The Z5 II’s APS-C sibling, the Z50 II, sits in tenth place with the double zoom kit.

The complete list of the Yodobash best-selling mirrorless cameras for the first half of April 2026 includes:

Sony A7 V Fujifilm X-M5 with XC 13-33mm kit lens Sony A7C II with 28-60mm kit lens Canon EOS R10 with 18-150 kit lens Sony A7C II Canon EOS R50 with 18-45mm and 55-210mm kit lenses Nikon Z5 II Canon EOS R6 Mark III Fujifilm X-E5 with 23mm kit lens Nikon Z50 II with 16-50mm and 50-250mm kit lenses

While sales trends in Japan don’t always translate to other regions, the list hints at some key trends, including advanced tech, smaller designs, and budget-friendly models. With the trends list covering only half a month, sales prices can also easily sway the rankings.

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