Save $100 on the Fujifilm retro compact camera that's built for pure fun
Fujifilm’s quirky X Half just dropped to $549 — and now it makes a lot more sense
The Fujifilm X Half was already one of the most curious compact cameras of recent years, but now it has become even more tempting, with the price dropping to just $549, down from $649, saving you a cool $100.
The Fujifilm X Half is a fun, retro-inspired compact camera that brings a film-like half-frame shooting experience into the digital world.
This is not your standard compact camera, and that is exactly why it has caught so much attention. The X Half is Fujifilm leaning fully into the joy of photography, with a digital half-frame concept, vertical 3:4 images, a film-inspired shooting experience, and the kind of retro design that makes you actually want to pick it up and take pictures. Fujifilm describes it as a digital half-frame camera made to give a film-like experience with digital ease.
At its heart, the X Half uses a 1-inch sensor paired with a fixed 32mm-equivalent f/2.8 lens, making it a neat everyday carry camera for street photography, travel, quick portraits, and those small moments that often get missed when your “proper” camera feels like too much effort to bring along. It is lightweight too, coming in at around 240g with battery and SD card, which puts it firmly in the grab-and-go category.
What really gives the X Half its personality, though, is the way Fujifilm has built the whole experience around fun rather than specs. You get Fujifilm’s much-loved Film Simulations, an optical viewfinder, a vertical shooting format, and a 2-in-1 shooting option that lets you pair images together like a digital diptych. It is the kind of camera that seems designed to make you slow down, play, and create rather than endlessly obsess over megapixels and menu systems.
Of course, this will not be for everyone. The X Half is JPEG-only, with no RAW shooting, so if you are someone who wants maximum editing latitude, this probably is not the compact camera for you. But that is also part of its charm. This is a camera for those who want the image to feel finished in-camera, with Fujifilm’s color science and retro handling doing most of the heavy lifting.
At $649, the X Half already made more sense than it did at its original higher launch price, but at $549, this little creative compact suddenly looks like a much stronger buy. It is stylish, simple, very Fujifilm, and now $100 cheaper, which makes it a lovely option for anyone who wants a genuinely fun everyday camera without stretching into interchangeable-lens money.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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