Save $100 on the Fujifilm retro compact camera that's built for pure fun

The Fujifilm X Half was already one of the most curious compact cameras of recent years, but now it has become even more tempting, with the price dropping to just $549, down from $649, saving you a cool $100.

This is not your standard compact camera, and that is exactly why it has caught so much attention. The X Half is Fujifilm leaning fully into the joy of photography, with a digital half-frame concept, vertical 3:4 images, a film-inspired shooting experience, and the kind of retro design that makes you actually want to pick it up and take pictures. Fujifilm describes it as a digital half-frame camera made to give a film-like experience with digital ease.

At its heart, the X Half uses a 1-inch sensor paired with a fixed 32mm-equivalent f/2.8 lens, making it a neat everyday carry camera for street photography, travel, quick portraits, and those small moments that often get missed when your “proper” camera feels like too much effort to bring along. It is lightweight too, coming in at around 240g with battery and SD card, which puts it firmly in the grab-and-go category.

What really gives the X Half its personality, though, is the way Fujifilm has built the whole experience around fun rather than specs. You get Fujifilm’s much-loved Film Simulations, an optical viewfinder, a vertical shooting format, and a 2-in-1 shooting option that lets you pair images together like a digital diptych. It is the kind of camera that seems designed to make you slow down, play, and create rather than endlessly obsess over megapixels and menu systems.

Of course, this will not be for everyone. The X Half is JPEG-only, with no RAW shooting, so if you are someone who wants maximum editing latitude, this probably is not the compact camera for you. But that is also part of its charm. This is a camera for those who want the image to feel finished in-camera, with Fujifilm’s color science and retro handling doing most of the heavy lifting.

At $649, the X Half already made more sense than it did at its original higher launch price, but at $549, this little creative compact suddenly looks like a much stronger buy. It is stylish, simple, very Fujifilm, and now $100 cheaper, which makes it a lovely option for anyone who wants a genuinely fun everyday camera without stretching into interchangeable-lens money.