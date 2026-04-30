Nikon's first full-frame compact camera rumored – retro design, no viewfinder expected – after cancelled DL series

Nikon was preparing to launch a series of premium compact cameras in 2016. Now, new rumors suggest the company could finally enter the segment with its first full-frame compact camera

Compact cameras are experiencing a strong resurgence, with brands like Sony and Fujifilm pushing the category into new territory with high-end full-frame and medium format systems – including the 102MP GFX100RF, the highest-resolution compact camera released to date.

While Canon has signaled it may avoid this segment for now, speculation is growing that Nikon could be preparing to enter the space with a vintage-inspired full-frame compact camera with specs and design inspired by the Nikon ZR mirrorless camera.

Nothing is confirmed, but rumors continue to circulate within the camera community. If true, it could mark Nikon's first move into a growing niche. But how realistic is a Nikon full-frame compact camera? Nikon has tried it before... Here's what current discussions and trends suggest.

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Overview: Nikon full-frame compact rumors

Rumors surrounding a potential Nikon compact full-frame mirrorless camera began circulating in early February 2026, first reported by Nikon Rumors.

The initial report referenced Nikon's upcoming roadmap, which is expected to include two camera releases within the year, along with a possible third model described as a "small full-frame mirrorless camera without a viewfinder."

The Nikon Zf doubles down on retro charm, but now with the build quality to back it up, available in black and silver (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Discussions quickly focused on the lack of a built-in EVF, and early comparisons were also linked to the concept of Nikon's retro-inspired design direction, particularly the Nikon Zf.

But now, the rumor mill is suggesting it could be a compact camera, rather than a mirrorless one…

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The rumored details shared by Nikon Rumors are:

- No EVF

- Optional hotshoe EVF

- Two physical dials (one is dual-purpose)

- High-resolution full-frame sensor

- No IBIS

- No video

- Tilt-only OLED screen

- Similar to the ZR but designed for photography (not video)

- Small, slim body (22-25mm thickness)

- Black, champagne, and panda color options

Why it could work, BUT...

Rumors remain unconfirmed, but the concept reflects a broader industry shift toward high-end, portable cameras.

Nikon could follow a more focused product strategy – this has proven to be successful for other manufacturers, including Ricoh and Leica.

The idea would also align with Nikon's move toward retro-inspired designs and more compact, focused camera bodies. Similar concepts in the compact segment have proven highly popular for other manufacturers, with models from Fujifilm performing strongly in markets such as Japan, confirmed by sales figures from retailers like Yodobashi.

The Nikon DL series was canned due to a series of unfortunate events (Image credit: Nikon)

However, Nikon previously attempted to enter the premium compact space with its DL series in 2016 – a range of fixed lens cameras with 1in sensors. These cameras ultimately never made it onto the market due to development issues and falling demand in the compact camera market at the time. Today, however, with compact cameras seeing a resurgence, that missed opportunity may now be viewed in a different light.

But a compact mirrorless full-frame model - a rival for the popular Lumix S9, say - would have more mass appeal than a full-frame compact to rival the Leica Q3 and Sony RX1R III

Either way, both options could generate strong interest in the camera market and resonate particularly well with street and travel photographers invested in Nikon gear.

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