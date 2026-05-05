US$35 retro compact camera wins two major awards – it shoots 1.6MP low-resolution images
The Kodak Charmera's award-winning streak proves that even lo-fi image quality can become highly sought-after
The Kodak Charmera, a retro-inspired compact camera, has now won both the iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award – two of the industry's most recognized design honors.
Despite its deliberately low-resolution 1.6MP 1/4-inch CMOS sensor, the camera has gone viral for embracing a playful, nostalgic approach to photography rather than technical perfection. Weighting only 30g and measuring 58x24.5x20mm, it can be attached to a keychain, making it more of a portable creative gadget than a traditional camera.
The Charmera launched in 2025 for $30 / £30 and has since risen slightly in price to $34.99 / £35. It quickly became a surprise hit, with demand far exceeding supply and photographers facing long waiting lists. On resale platforms like eBay, prices climbed to over £60 in the UK and up to $180 in the US – even for open-box units.Article continues below
Two major awards for the Kodak Charmera
iF Design Award states, "Inspired by the Kodak Fling and the carefree spirit of point-and-shoot photography, the Kodak Charmera reimagines retro charm with a modern digital twist.
"This keychain digital camera offers both photo and video capabilities, featuring customized Kodak frames, vintage filters, and date stamps in photo mode. Its keychain function adds convenience, allowing users to hang it around for easy access.
"With seven unique retro styles available in blind boxes, it adds an element of fun and collectibility for users and their friends."
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Receiving both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award highlights Kodak's playful approach to the Charmera.
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Its deliberately lo-fi image quality delivers a carefree shooting experience, echoing the early days of digital photography rather than modern smartphone precision.
Adding to its appeal is the blind-box. concept. Each camera arrives as a surprise, with six colorways and a rare secret edition – turning a simple camera into a collectible.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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