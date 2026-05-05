US$35 retro compact camera wins two major awards – it shoots 1.6MP low-resolution images

The Kodak Charmera is a camera build for fun rather than photographic perfection

The Kodak Charmera, a retro-inspired compact camera, has now won both the iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award – two of the industry's most recognized design honors.

Despite its deliberately low-resolution 1.6MP 1/4-inch CMOS sensor, the camera has gone viral for embracing a playful, nostalgic approach to photography rather than technical perfection. Weighting only 30g and measuring 58x24.5x20mm, it can be attached to a keychain, making it more of a portable creative gadget than a traditional camera.

The Charmera launched in 2025 for $30 / £30 and has since risen slightly in price to $34.99 / £35. It quickly became a surprise hit, with demand far exceeding supply and photographers facing long waiting lists. On resale platforms like eBay, prices climbed to over £60 in the UK and up to $180 in the US – even for open-box units.

Article continues below

Two major awards for the Kodak Charmera

The Kodak Charmera comes in seven different designs – but is sold exclusively in blind boxes (Image credit: Kodak)

iF Design Award states, "Inspired by the Kodak Fling and the carefree spirit of point-and-shoot photography, the Kodak Charmera reimagines retro charm with a modern digital twist.

"This keychain digital camera offers both photo and video capabilities, featuring customized Kodak frames, vintage filters, and date stamps in photo mode. Its keychain function adds convenience, allowing users to hang it around for easy access.

"With seven unique retro styles available in blind boxes, it adds an element of fun and collectibility for users and their friends."

A post shared by @kodakfilm.reto A photo posted by on

Receiving both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award highlights Kodak's playful approach to the Charmera.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Its deliberately lo-fi image quality delivers a carefree shooting experience, echoing the early days of digital photography rather than modern smartphone precision.

Adding to its appeal is the blind-box. concept. Each camera arrives as a surprise, with six colorways and a rare secret edition – turning a simple camera into a collectible.

You might like...

Browse the best compact cameras, the best point-and-shoot cameras, and the best retro cameras.