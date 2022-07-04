Canon EOS R7 gets its first discount... and it's not even out yet!

Pre-order Canon's first RF-mount APS-C format mirrorless camera from Amazon and save money, plus get a bonus gift

Canon EOS R7 pre-order deal
(Image credit: Canon / Digital Camera World)

When Canon announced the EOS R7 for Australia, all we knew was that you'd be able to buy the new APS-C format speedster from July 2022 onwards. Well, that month is here and the camera goes on shelves from July 30. 

Until then, it's on pre-order and you can already save some money if you're after what might prove to be a very popular model.

Amazon is already offering a small 7% discount on the list price of the EOS R7 body (opens in new tab), dropping it from AU$2,349 to a much more tempting AU$2,190. Most other retailers are listing the pre-order price at AU$2,299. So if you pre-order now, you're guaranteed to get the best price going at the moment!

Not only that, you can even claim a bonus gift from Canon via redemption (opens in new tab) after you've made the purchase. The free gift offer is for all pre-orders placed from July 1 and ends August 31.

Canon EOS R7 (body) | AU$2,349 AU$2,190 on Amazon + bonus gift (opens in new tab) (save AU$159)

Canon's first APS-C RF-mount camera isn't even out on shelves yet and you can already save some dosh on it. Admittedly it's only 7% off, but hey, who'd have thunk it, that a pre-order on a highly anticipated camera would get a discount?! Plus, you can head over to Canon (opens in new tab) after making this purchase to claim a bonus gift, which is a choice between an extra battery or the EF-EOSR lens adaptor.

Should you buy the Canon EOS R7?

If you're not too fussed about sensor size, but are looking for an affordable mirrorless camera that offers some serious pro-level grunt, then you should definitely consider pre-ordering the EOS R7.

It's an advanced 32.5 megapixel APS-C format mirrorless camera aimed at enthusiast photographers who want to up their creative game. As a hybrid camera, the EOS R7 offers superb-quality 4K/30p video oversampled from 7K, and a silky-smooth 4K/60p mode as well... and it's uncropped too! 

Its in-body image stabiliser works with a lens’s optical IS for video and stills capture at shutter speeds 7 stops longer than usual. Hybrid shooters will also love the deep-learning Dual Pixel CMOS AF II that tracks subjects and keeps them sharp – with its incredible speed this camera is great for sports and wildlife photographers or those seeking to get into 4K video. In fact, its autofocus DNA comes from the more expensive models like the EOS R3, EOS R5 and EOS R6.

Heck, it will even outshoot the R5 and R6, thanks to its maximum continuous shooting speed of 30fps.

The spec sheet just speaks for itself. We anticipate that demand will be high for this camera, so now is the time to put your money down and get your name on the list.

