Samsung teases possible S26 Ultra camera features

Samsung has released three short teaser videos showing off several camera features in what's likely to be the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The videos hint at the phone's zoom ability, as well as its low light performance. Don't get too excited though: there's very little to go on here, with no real information, plus the videos themselves are simulated and not actually shot on using the phone's cameras. Check out the teasers yourself below:

If you want an idea of what camera hardware the S26 Ultra could end up with, the leaks and rumors we've seen over the last few months give us much more to work with. It's been widely rumored that the S26 Ultra will inherit the S25 Ultra's 200MP image sensor for its wide-angle camera. This ISOCELL HP2 sensor has been the cornerstone of Samsung's flagship camera phones since it was introduced with the S23 Ultra, but that's not to say it won't get some subtle improvements. Samsung will almost certainly boost the core hardware with a new generation of image processing and AI image enhancement. It has also been speculated that the new phone could ship with a larger f/1.4 lens aperture for its primary camera (up from f/1.7 in the S25 Ultra), thereby letting more light through to the image sensor for improved low-light performance.

(Image credit: Tecno)

Elsewhere, it's predicted that Samsung could equip the S26 Ultra with a 50MP periscope telephoto module with 5x optical zoom. Another rumor suggests that the phone's 3x telephoto module could possibly be downgraded to a smaller 10MP sensor than that used in the S25 Ultra, with no compelling upside for this switch.

The general picture we currently have is that Samsung is highly unlikely to implement any significant camera hardware improvements for the S26 Ultra. But we won't have too long to find out, as reports suggest the S26 Ultra will be revealed at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 25th, with retail availability possibly set for March 11th.