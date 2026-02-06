Vanguard's latest camera bag takes versatility to the max
Is it a camera bag? Is it a rolling travel bag? Is it a backpack? It's everything!
Vanguard has launched a newly revised version of its Alta Fly 55T 4-wheel roller bag. The new G2 variant improves on the original 55T as its four wheels are now detachable. This not only enables the bag to be stowed in tighter spaces; it also helps improve longevity, as the wheels can now be replaced if necessary. Another new feature is the bag's robust dual handle that replaces the previous single bar handle design, enabling easier two-handed lifting.
The signature feature of the original Alta Fly 55T was its ability to transform into a backpack in seconds, and this is retained for the G2. It allows photographers to switch easily from rolling the bag through an airport terminal to carrying it comfortably over rugged terrain, with the backpack mode benefitting from padded shoulder straps, an adjustable chest strap, and a waist belt for improved load distribution.
When the going gets tough, the bag's durable, anti‑scratch, moisture‑resistant materials should shrug off plenty of abuse, plus there's a rain cover to protect against heavier downpours. Vanguard has even included pull‑out wheel covers to keep your clothing clean when the bag's on your back.
Inside, the padded camera compartment measures 310 x 115 x 410mm and is large enough to accommodate up to two camera bodies with a 70–200mm f/2.8 attached, up to six additional lenses (up to 300mm f/4), and 14" laptop and/or an 11" tablet. A range of accessories and travel documents can be stowed in large external front pockets which incorporate internal organizers, while a tripod is able to be strapped to the side of the bag. The entire camera insert can also be removed, allowing the bag to double as a standard travel roller bag.
Externally, the Alta Fly 55T G2 measures 340 x 245 x 555mm, making it compliant with IATA airline carry-on rules, though it's always worth double-checking the exact carry-on size limits of your chosen airline.
As the Alta Fly 55T G2 is intended for international travel, Vanguard has incorporated several security features: the main zipper includes padlock‑ready loops. Side buckles prevent the zipper from opening fully, yet still allow quick top access to essential gear. And inside, a zippered mesh panel adds an extra layer of protection when the front is open.
The Vanguard Alta Fly 55T G2 is available to buy now, priced at $272/£250.
