Fujifilm is well on its way to a record-breaking year, according to the company’s latest financials. The company highlights models like the Fujifilm GFX100RF, X-E5, and X-T30 III – along with Instax – amid record-breaking profit.

On Thursday, February 5, Fujifilm shared its third-quarter financial results with investors, boasting record highs across revenue (up 5.5 percent), operating income (up 2.6 percent), and net income (up 2.7 percent). That also puts the company at record highs across those three measures for the first three quarters of the year, with the forecast expecting the company to finish the fiscal year, which ends March 31, with record highs. It’s the 16th consecutive time that Fujifilm has increased annual dividends for shareholders.

The company's cameras aren’t exclusively to blame, but are one of two of the divisions performing high enough to warrant revising the fourth quarter forecast. The imaging division also sees record numbers, with an increase in revenue by 14.6 percent in the third quarter and 13.8 percent in the first three quarters together.

While the viral success of the Fujifilm X100V and now X100VI has boosted the company over the last few years, the popular compact camera isn’t among the models Fujifilm calls out for its success – although that could be because the company only named newer products. Fujifilm says that the newer GFX100RF, X Half, X-E5, and X-T30 III have had “strong sales.”

Fujifilm’s professional imaging division, which includes the X series and GFX series, has increased revenue by 20.8 percent so far for the 2025 fiscal year.

But, the brand’s instant film lineup is also posting growth, with an 11.3 percent increase so far among the Instax line. Fujifilm calls out the Instax Mini 12, Mini Evo, Mini 41, and the larger format Instax Wide 400 and Wide Evo as strong sellers. Fujifilm has also recently expanded production for its instant film.

Notably, Fujifilm didn’t include the Instax Mini Evo Cinema among that list – but that could be because the camera doesn’t start shipping until later this month. The Evo Cinema brings video to the Instax line, along with a quirky decade dial and Super-8-inspired form factor. Trends from US retailer B&H indicate the new Evo Cinema has been quite popular with pre-orders.

The growth in camera sales has Fujifilm increasing the estimated revenue for the final quarter of the year by 3.5 percent for the division.

The company expects the new US tariffs to cost 6 billion yen by the end of the fiscal year (about $38.2 million / £28.2 million / AU$55 million / CA$52.3 million). But, the company doesn’t list any cost estimates for tariffs in the imaging division, hinting that perhaps the company’s US price changes have already eaten the impact of the increased import taxes. The Americas region accounts for about 20 percent of the company’s sales.

Fujifilm operates on an April 1 start date for its fiscal years, so this spring will bring the company’s full-year results.

