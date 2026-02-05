Nikon Z9 II leak: ISO32, 60fps RAW bursts, and more 'RED flags' than you can shake a monopod at

Little over a week after reports suggested that the rumored Nikon Z9 II had been delayed, some extremely interesting specs on Nikon’s next mirrorless camera flagship have surfaced. However tantalizing this leak might be, reported on by Nikon Rumors, it’s important to take it with a grain of salt. Remember when camera rumors said the Nikon Z6 III would have a 33MP sensor?

Still, it’s always fun to theorize what a hotly anticipated camera might pack beneath the hood, and given the length of time between the Nikon Z9 and its successor (four years and counting) with a now-supposed 2026/27 release, I’m expecting it to be a real doozy. So, let’s break down the spec list below…

Nikon Z9 II rumored specs

46MP stacked CMOS sensor

Next-gen image processor (EXPEED 8?)

Native ISO32

New AF system

60fps RAW (FX), 120fps (DX)

12-bit R3D NE RAW up to 8.3K / 60p (open gate)

Other (unspecified) RED video features

5,760K-dot EVF

New Picture Controls

Content credentials (supposedly coming to the Nikon Z9, too)

2026/27 release

The global shutter has yet to really take off within the consumer camera sphere, so I wouldn’t at all be surprised if Nikon opted for a partially-stacked sensor for the Nikon Z9 II. What makes this rumor particularly interesting, though, is that it’s said to be “3.5x faster than the Z9” while supporting flash sync speeds of up to 1/720 sec.

There have been rumors of a very high-resolution sensor (60MP+), but I think anything over 46MP would harm the versatility of a camera that appeals to sports, wildlife, portrait, and landscape photographers. If there’s one rumor I’d bet my house on, it’d be that the Nikon Z9 II will feature a next-generation image processor. Assuming Nikon doesn’t break with its naming convention, I can only assume it’ll be the EXPEED 8.

The Nikon Z9 surprised with its partially-stacked sensor and shutterless, surely a second coming would seek to improve readout speeds further? (Image credit: Nikon)

Talk of native ISO32 wasn’t on my bingo card and is especially interesting news for those who seek the absolute pinnacle of image quality, with the anonymous rumor source touting “medium-format-like” image quality. This would be a great feature to pair with Nikon’s Pixel Shift technology, if you’re looking for the highest quality and resolution possible.

A new AF system is par for the course. I’d be looking for the Z9 II to follow in the Z9’s footsteps and pave the way for the next generation of Nikon Z-Series cameras by pioneering the AF tech that will then trickle down to more affordable cameras within the range.

When the Nikon Z9 launched, its blistering 120fps max burst speed seemed mighty impressive, but the caveat that this eye-watering benchmark could only be reached when capturing 11-MP JPEGs, with full-resolution RAW files capped at 20fps, aged relatively quickly. Surely a Nikon Z9 II would fix that, and 60fps RAW (FX), 120fps (DX) would help the camera mix it with the best Canon and Sony have to offer.

Would a Nikon Z9 II give the recently released Nikon ZR a run for its RED money?

Arguably, the specs any camera nerd wants to know are the Nikon Z9 II’s video features. Specifically, what RED tech will seep its way into the ‘Big N’s’ next-gen flagship. The rumored 12-bit R3D NE RAW codec isn’t surprising, given its presence within the Nikon ZR. However, 8.3K / 60p open gate would be a significant step up from the ZR, which maxes out at 6K / 60p and does not boast open-gate video. What’s more interesting is the mention of other (unspecified) RED features, whether this would be internally or externally.

The rest of the specs are less interesting. It wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Z9 II matched the Z6 III’s super-bright EVF, and while new Picture Controls would be a nice addition, they seem a little superfluous on a flagship camera.

As always, you should take these specs with a handful of salt. Nikon hasn’t even announced the development of the Nikon Z9 II. However, I definitely think we’re within the flagship upgrade window. I’ll be sure to update you on any more Nikon Z9 II rumors and news.

