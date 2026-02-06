Fujifilm releases new firmware fixing image stabilization bug in telephoto lenses

Fujifilm has released a firmware update for two of its top-tier telephoto lenses facing the same image stabilization issue.

Firmware version 1.03, for the GF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR lens, and version 1.02, for the XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR, fix a bug where image stabilization fails to activate after turning on the camera or after resuming from auto power-off.

Fujifilm firmware download

Version: 1.03 (GF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR)

Version 1.02 (XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR)

I recommend waiting a few weeks before downloading the latest firmware. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter, and for Fujifilm to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World and we'll alert you to any problems.

The Fujifilm GF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR lens (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR and GF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR are top-tier telephoto lenses for Fujifilm's X and G series cameras and rely on solid image stabilization to ensure crisp stills free from motion blur.

Fujifilm image stabilization has two aspects: Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) within lenses and In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) within the camera.

Only top-tier Fujifilm lenses feature OIS, which is designed to counteract horizontal and vertical camera movement. To do this, gyroscopic sensors inside the lens calculate how the lens is moving, then one of these, which is motorized, moves to combat the shake.

IBIS is a more comprehensive image stabilization. Whereas OIS moves on two axes, horizontal and vertical, IBIS works on five, compensating for vertical and horizontal movement, as well as roll, pitch, and yaw.

The Fujifilm XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR lens (Image credit: Fujifilm / Giacomo de Franchis)

The manufacturer hasn’t stated whether the bug was caused by OIS or IBIS.

The previous firmware update for the XF 500mm, version 1.01, fixed an autofocus issue (AF) where the AF was “unstable when the focus area setting was not centered at shooting with a teleconverter lens”.

Fujifilm previously released firmware version 1.02 for the GF 500mm, but only stated that it fixed “a minor bug”.

