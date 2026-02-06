Fujifilm releases new firmware fixing image stabilization bug in telephoto lenses
The update fixes a bug where image stabilization fails to activate after turning on the camera or after resuming from auto power-off
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Fujifilm has released a firmware update for two of its top-tier telephoto lenses facing the same image stabilization issue.
Firmware version 1.03, for the GF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR lens, and version 1.02, for the XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR, fix a bug where image stabilization fails to activate after turning on the camera or after resuming from auto power-off.
Fujifilm firmware download
Version: 1.03 (GF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR)
Version 1.02 (XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR)
I recommend waiting a few weeks before downloading the latest firmware. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter, and for Fujifilm to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World and we'll alert you to any problems.
The XF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR and GF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR are top-tier telephoto lenses for Fujifilm's X and G series cameras and rely on solid image stabilization to ensure crisp stills free from motion blur.
Fujifilm image stabilization has two aspects: Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) within lenses and In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) within the camera.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Only top-tier Fujifilm lenses feature OIS, which is designed to counteract horizontal and vertical camera movement. To do this, gyroscopic sensors inside the lens calculate how the lens is moving, then one of these, which is motorized, moves to combat the shake.
IBIS is a more comprehensive image stabilization. Whereas OIS moves on two axes, horizontal and vertical, IBIS works on five, compensating for vertical and horizontal movement, as well as roll, pitch, and yaw.
The manufacturer hasn’t stated whether the bug was caused by OIS or IBIS.
The previous firmware update for the XF 500mm, version 1.01, fixed an autofocus issue (AF) where the AF was “unstable when the focus area setting was not centered at shooting with a teleconverter lens”.
Fujifilm previously released firmware version 1.02 for the GF 500mm, but only stated that it fixed “a minor bug”.
You might also like…
Our take on the best Fujifilm cameras in 2026 and the best Fujifilm lenses to accompany these.
I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.