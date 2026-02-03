US retailer B&H’s top trending camera list for January 2026 is topped by a camera that hasn’t even begun shipping yet: The odd time-traveling Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema. The Super-8-inspired camera tops the list of trending digital cameras from the retailer, followed by the low-fi Kodak Charmera keychain camera.

The retailer’s list of best-sellers is lead by two retro cameras that have less than 6MP of resolution, with the Evo Cinema and Kodak Charmera topping the list before the first mirrorless mention, which is the budget Canon EOS R100 with an 18-45mm kit lens, followed by the Sony A7 V. The retailer’s list of trending cameras across all digital camera types are:

Instax Mini Evo Cinema

Kodak Charmera key chain camera

Canon EOS R100 with 18-45mm kit lens

Sony A7 V

Ricoh GR IV Monochrome

Fujifilm X100VI Silver

Canon EOS R6 Mark III

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Fujifilm X100VI Black

Canon PowerShot SX740 HS

Looking exclusively at point-and-shoot cameras, the list of trending cameras shifts a bit with a handful of newcomers:

Instax Mini Evo Cinema

Kodak Charmera

Ricoh GR IV Monochrome

Fujifilm X100VI

Canon PowerShot SX740 HS

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III

Kodak Pixpro FZ55

Leica Q3

Canon PowerShot ELPH 350 HS

Ricoh GR IV

Instax Mini Evo Cinema

(Image credit: Future)

The Instax Mini Evo Cinema is a bit of an oddity among compact cameras, taking on a Super-8-inspired design rather than the typical rectangular point-and-shoot. But perhaps the most unusual feature is a decade dial, which allows users to choose a filter that mimics a particular era of camera technology, from the 1930s to 2020.

The Evo Cinema doesn’t start shipping in the US until later in February, so the Evo Cinema’s position at the top of the trending list suggests pre-orders for the camera are high.

Kodak Charmera

(Image credit: Chris George)

The Kodak Charmera was December’s list leader at B&H, and the trendy keychain camera has only dropped one spot for January. The keychain camera is just 1.6MP, but mixes a retro style with surprise designs and a tiny body.

Ricoh GR IV Monochrome

The Evo Cinema isn’t the only newly announced camera on the list. The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome, which was announced on January 14, also makes the retailer’s top trending list. The GR IV Monochrome takes the GR IV and swaps out the sensor for one that only shoots in black and white.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The original GR IV’s popularity – which is currently on backorder at B&H – makes the new version’s popularity less surprising. But, it suggests the colorless camera and the price jump over the original GR IV isn’t enough to deter fans, although I am a bit surprised that the GR IV HDF version hasn’t made the top list.

Fujifilm X100VI

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Fujifilm X100VI went viral on social media – and now, nearly two years after its launch, the retro compact camera is still hard to find. Still, B&H had enough stock for the camera to make the top seller list, with the silver variant appearing to be a little more popular than the black colorway.

Canon PowerShot SX740 HS

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Canon PowerShot SX740 HS puts a big 40x zoom on a pocketable camera. It’s not Canon’s best compact camera with its smaller 1/2.3-inch sensor, but it’s still proving popular, likely for that small form factor, zoom, and price point. In fact, it’s probably a bit too popular, as it’s out of stock at B&H currently.

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Speaking of cameras that are hard to find in stock, the infamously viral Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III makes the list. That’s unsurprising after the camera’s viral fame, but what’s perhaps more surprising is that B&H had enough stock for the camera to make the list. Canon Japan has increased production after the camera’s viral fame, so perhaps it's a sign that the point-and-shoot’s availability issues are easing up. The 1-inch sensor compact camera is listed as temporarily out of stock at B&H.

Kodak PixPro FZ55

(Image credit: Gavin Stoker / Digital Camera World)

Cheap cameras tend to sell larger numbers than pricier options, and the Kodak PixPro FZ55 certainly fits that description. The budget camera mixes a 16MP 1/2.3-inch sensor with a 5x optical zoom.

Leica Q3

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

As a luxury brand, Leica’s compact cameras are never described as cheap, but the Leica Q3 has had a great month at B&H. The camera puts a 60MP full-frame sensor inside a compact camera body with a bright 28mm f/1.7 lens.

Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A / Canon Ixus 285 HS A

(Image credit: James Artaius)

A more budget-friendly alternative to the SX740 HS, the Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A – which is called the IXUS 285 HS outside the US – is a 20.2MP camera with a 1/2.3-inch sensor and a 12x optical zoom lens.

Ricoh GR IV

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Last on the top ten compact camera list is the original Ricoh GR IV. The popular compact camera with an APS-C sensor tucked inside has appeared on several best-seller lists since its launch. The camera’s popularity makes it hard to find – it’s currently backordered at B&H – so limited availability may have factored into where the GR IV fell in the rankings.

You may also like

Browse the best point-and-shoot cameras, or see what cameras are popular in Japan right now.