The top Canon PowerShot compact camera has just dropped to its lowest ever price, beating even Black Friday deals
The Canon PowerShot V1 has dropped below Black-Friday-level pricing – but it's a deal that ends in just a few days
Canon’s compact cameras have topped a number of best-seller lists – and now one of the brand’s best PowerShots has dropped to its lowest ever price in the US. The Canon PowerShot V1 is a massive $180 off right now, dropping the price to $849, which beats out even the camera’s Black Friday pricing. Retailers indicate the deal ends on February 01.
I think the PowerShot V1 is the best Canon PowerShot for the price, packing in a 1.4-inch sensor with a 16-50mm f/2.8-4.5 lens. As a hybrid, the V1 leans a bit heavily towards videos with its oversampled 4K 30p, but the compact camera is no slouch for stills either, with 22.3MP and up to 30fps burst speeds.
A handful of retailers have the PowerShot V1 discounted to $849, including buying directly from Canon USA, as well as retailers like Best Buy and B&H. But, Adorama has that same price but adds in a free case and SD card, sweetening the deal even further.
The popularity of Canon’s compact cameras has driven up prices on a number of models. The Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III, for example, has been nearly impossible to find at list price after going viral on social media. The G7X Mark III has a $879 MSRP, but it’s so hard to find in stock that retailers are selling the few models that are available for around $1,319 instead.
The PowerShot V1 doesn’t have the stock issues of the G7X Mark III, which means the newer compact camera is often considerably more affordable. The V1 has a larger sensor, better video specs and smarter autofocus. The G7X Mark III, on the other hand, has better zoom, a built-in flash and a lighter design.
Personally, I’m too budget savvy to pay more for a camera than its list price – and with the larger sensor, the V1 would be the PowerShot that I would choose. I’d miss the longer zoom lens and the flash, but the price difference between the two is nearly $500.
The biggest thing casting a shadow over the PowerShot V1 deal? When the compact camera was originally announced in March 2025, the list price was $899. Tariffs pushed the price up to $979 and then $1,029. But, the discount is still $50 less than the original list price for the compact camera. According to Amazon price trackers, that puts the V1 at its lowest ever price.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
