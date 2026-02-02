"I captured this image while leaning over the side of a boat" – Dalmatian Pelican photo wins top bird photography award

From a boat in northern Greece, a Dalmatian Pelican glides across mirror-like water – captured with a full-frame mirrorless camera and telephoto zoom

A Dalmatian Pelican floats across the glassy waters of Lake Kerkini in northern Greece, captured with a Sony A1 and Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8. The image by Gary Neville, crowned overall winner of the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2025, showcases one of Europe's most iconic waterbirds.

Photographed at a man-made reservoir created in 1932, and renowned for its biodiversity, the scene highlights a location that has become an important habitat for Dalmatian Pelicans and other waterbirds – and a great destination for bird and wildlife photographers.

Selected as the number-one image from more than 2,200 entries, Neville's image topped the competition that celebrates outstanding avian photography, from kingfishers and flamingos to eagles and owls. For more information about the Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers, visit the SINWP website.

About the award-winning shot

Neville explains, "The image was taken in Lake Kerkini in northern Greece. The lake, actually a man-made reservoir, is rich in wildlife and is especially renowned for its Dalmatian Pelicans, a favourite subject among photographers worldwide.

"I captured this image while leaning over the side of a boat, keeping my camera away from the surface of the water, while watching the Dalmatian pelicans slowly get closer and closer to the boat in anticipation of a fish from the boatman – the fish are considered low quality and unsuitable for sale, and are instead thrown back to the local wildlife."

The gear behind the shot

In bird and wildlife photography, using the right tools is essential to capture fleeting moments with precision and sharp detail.

Neville chose the Sony A1, one of the most versatile professional mirrorless cameras available, paired with a Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The A1's high-resolution sensor (50.1MP full-frame EXMOR RS CMOS), fast AF (autofocus), and 30fps (frames per second) burst capability allow photographers to record decisive moments without compromise.

Meanwhile, the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 delivers a lightweight, high-quality telephoto range that makes framing, tracking, and isolating birds fast and intuitive – crucial when photographing subjects that move unpredictably.

Settings for the award-winning shot were 1/400 se at f/4, ISO 100m around 95mm focal length, combining technical precision with natural light to bring out the brid's vivid plumage and the reflective qualities of the lake.

You might like...

Browse the best cameras for wildlife photography, the best lenses for bird photography and wildlife, and the best telephoto lenses.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from February to May.