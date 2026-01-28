Just days after days launch, Ricoh's monochrome compact camera faces stock shortages in Europe. Are US and UK next?
"Limited stock, deliveries affected until March" – new Ricoh GR IV Monochrome is selling fast, making pre-orders essential
High demand for the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome appears to be outstripping supply across Europe, with Ricoh's official store stating delivery delays until March. The black-and-white-only compact camera is still available to pre-order in the UK and US, but growing interest suggests shortages could spread.
Launched just some weeks ago (mid Jan 2026), featuring a 25.74-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, specifically designed for B&W photography, classic GR design, and a rare balance of price and performance.
It's available to pre-order for $2,196.95 at Adorama or at Wex: £1,599 or Ted's Cameras AU$2,999.95, and is planned to arrive in stores in February. It's a combination that has clearly struck a chord with photographers.
For anyone who has ever considered a pure monochrome camera, the landscape has traditionally been dominated by Leica's Monochrome models – exceptional, but often priced far beyond the reach of many.
For example, the Leica M11 Monochrom is available for $10,160 / £8,300 / AU$16,790, while the Leica Q3 Monochrom is priced at $7,790 / £5,800 / AU$12,090 – both are full-frame and luxury cameras.
In that context, Ricoh's latest GR IV Monochrome stands out as one of the very few alternatives offering a dedicated sensor without a luxury-brand price tag.
While the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome remains available to pre-order through trusted retailers in the US and UK, Ricoh's own European online store currently displays: "Limited stock, deliveries affected until March." This suggests demand has outpaced Ricoh's initial production forecast.
Given the long-standing popularity of the Ricoh GR series, the situation isn't entirely surprising. The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome appears poised to follow the same pattern as previous GR launches, with high early demand placing pressure on manufacturing and global shipping schedules.
If it follows this pattern, availability could remain tight for months – making early pre-orders the safest option for photographers keen to go all-in on black and white.
Nothing is more frustrating than finally deciding on a new camera – only to find it out of stock. Even worse is placing a pre-order and facing months of waiting, knowing that early buyers are already out shooting while you're still refreshing your order status....
Where to pre-order
The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome is currently available to pre-order at the following retailers:
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
