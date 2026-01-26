This vintage-inspired $999 camera is No.1 on Amazon US right now – and it's selling out fast. Here's why

A camera that looks as good as the images it takes, the Fujifilm X-T30 III is perfect for entry-level photographers and beyond – and now tops the Amazon US best-seller list

The Fujifilm X-T30 III has surged to the top of the Amazon US best-selling camera list, claiming the No.1 spot ahead of Canon and Sony rivals.

The chart is dominated by beginner-friendly mirrorless cameras, and Fujifilm's vintage-inspired body is no exception, but leads the pack as the most popular camera on Amazon right now.

Launched in October 2025, several Fujifilm X-T30 III are available in different and popular kit options, showing limited availability and multiple options now out on Amazon US. The body only is priced at $999 / £829, yet offers the same image processor (X-Processor 5) found in Fujifilm's higher-end models...

1. Fujifilm X-T30 III

2. Canon EOS R50 + RF S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM

3. Canon EOS R50 + RF S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM + Bag +Memory

4. Canon EOS R100 + RF S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM

5. Canon EOS R50 V

6. Sony ZV-E10

7. Sony a6700

8. Sony A7 IV

9. Canon EOS R6 Mark II

10. Canon EOS R100 + RF S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Beginner Kit

While Canon's EOS R50 focuses heavily on content creation and Sony's ZV-E10 targets vloggers, the X-T30 III leans into a more traditional photography experience – and buyers are clearly responding.

Availability: Fujifilm X-T30 III

Read our full hands-on Fujifilm X-T30 III review and see how the vintage mirrorless shoots and performs in real-life scenarios (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The best-seller

Why the Fujifilm X-T30 III is Amazon's No.1 best-seller – and why stock is low

The Fujifilm X-T30 III stands out because it delivers flagship-level performance in a genuinely compact, entry-level mirrorless camera body.

The addition of the X Processor 5 brings faster AF (autofocus), improved subject detection, and stronger video processing – putting it on par with far more expensive Fujifilm cameras – while retaining the brand's signature analog-style controls and lightweight design.

Price plays a major role in its success.

At a time when many new camera releases are creeping upward, Fujifilm has held the X-T30 III price steady, matching its predecessor while improving performance.

That makes it an easy upgrade for anyone wanting better image quality without committing to a bulky system – especially compared to rivals like the Canon EOS R50 or EOS R100.

As for availability, the situation mirrors Fujifilm's recent hits. Strong early sales and sustained global demand have led to low stock levels on Amazon US, with several kits and finishes unavailable.

If history is any guide – particularly with models like the X100VI – the X-T30 III might become one of the hardest entry-level mirrorless cameras to buy in the months ahead.

