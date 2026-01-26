This vintage-inspired $999 camera is No.1 on Amazon US right now – and it's selling out fast. Here's why
A compact, entry-level camera combining retro design and modern features now leads Amazon US sales
The Fujifilm X-T30 III has surged to the top of the Amazon US best-selling camera list, claiming the No.1 spot ahead of Canon and Sony rivals.
The chart is dominated by beginner-friendly mirrorless cameras, and Fujifilm's vintage-inspired body is no exception, but leads the pack as the most popular camera on Amazon right now.
Launched in October 2025, several Fujifilm X-T30 III are available in different and popular kit options, showing limited availability and multiple options now out on Amazon US. The body only is priced at $999 / £829, yet offers the same image processor (X-Processor 5) found in Fujifilm's higher-end models...
Amazon US best-selling mirrorless cameras (January 26, 2026)
1. Fujifilm X-T30 III
2. Canon EOS R50 + RF S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM
3. Canon EOS R50 + RF S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM + Bag +Memory
4. Canon EOS R100 + RF S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM
5. Canon EOS R50 V
6. Sony ZV-E10
7. Sony a6700
8. Sony A7 IV
9. Canon EOS R6 Mark II
10. Canon EOS R100 + RF S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Beginner Kit
While Canon's EOS R50 focuses heavily on content creation and Sony's ZV-E10 targets vloggers, the X-T30 III leans into a more traditional photography experience – and buyers are clearly responding.
Availability: Fujifilm X-T30 III
Amazon US
- Body only in Black, Charcoal Silver, Silver $999
- Black Bundle with Advanced Accessories $999
- Body + XC13-33mm Lens Kit Black $1,599
- Body + XC13-33mm Lens Kit Silver $1,649
- Out of stock: Charcoal Silver + Silver Bundle with Advanced Accessories, Body + XC13-33mm Lens Kit Charcoal Silver out of stock
Amazon UK
- Body only in Black, Charcoal Silver, Silver £829
- Body + XC13-33mm Lens Kit Black £999
- Body + XC13-33mm Lens Kit Silver £999
- Not listed: Bundle with Advanced Accessories
- Out of stock: Body + XC13-33mm Lens Kit Charcoal Silver
The best-seller
Why the Fujifilm X-T30 III is Amazon's No.1 best-seller – and why stock is low
The Fujifilm X-T30 III stands out because it delivers flagship-level performance in a genuinely compact, entry-level mirrorless camera body.
The addition of the X Processor 5 brings faster AF (autofocus), improved subject detection, and stronger video processing – putting it on par with far more expensive Fujifilm cameras – while retaining the brand's signature analog-style controls and lightweight design.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Price plays a major role in its success.
At a time when many new camera releases are creeping upward, Fujifilm has held the X-T30 III price steady, matching its predecessor while improving performance.
That makes it an easy upgrade for anyone wanting better image quality without committing to a bulky system – especially compared to rivals like the Canon EOS R50 or EOS R100.
As for availability, the situation mirrors Fujifilm's recent hits. Strong early sales and sustained global demand have led to low stock levels on Amazon US, with several kits and finishes unavailable.
If history is any guide – particularly with models like the X100VI – the X-T30 III might become one of the hardest entry-level mirrorless cameras to buy in the months ahead.
You might like...
Browse the best professional cameras, the best camera for beginners, and the best cameras for vlogging.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.