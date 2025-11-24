I’ve come full circle as a photographer: After growing up with film, I went digital as a teenager, and now I’m a hybrid photographer who uses both digital and film. I’m not alone, and as retro tech resurges in trend, so too does the number of people searching for digital cameras that look like film.

I will be the first to say that even the most retro digital cameras don’t have the exact feel of film. You can’t 100 percent replicate film on digital. But just because a retro digital camera won’t have the exact feel as a true analog camera doesn’t mean that the search for a digital camera that looks like film is in vain. Retro digital cameras pull us out of our screen-saturated existence, force us to slow down, and create real images in the age of AI.

While nothing quite replicates a real film camera, I’ve tried a number of digital cameras that come close. These cameras feel old school, yet come without the recurring costs of buying and developing film.

A cheap digital camera that feels like disposable film

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

The film cameras that I used growing up were largely disposable cameras (and inexpensive 110mm cameras). The Camp Snap is a digital camera that feels like an old-school disposable. Why? There’s no screen on the back, just a photo counter. Because I can’t see my photos right away, the Camp Snap is less likely to pull me away from the moment. And, with a tiny 8MP sensor inside, the images have that imperfect feel of early digicams.

If you want that screen-free simplicity but that classic black-and-silver design, consider the Camp Snap CS-Pro, which just arrived for pre-order. I’m still testing out my sample, but so far I think the iconic look and a dial to adjust the film simulation are well worth the minor cost difference.

A digital camera that actually spits out real film

(Image credit: Gavin Stoker/Digital Camera World)

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo is the photography equivalent of having your cake and eating it too. The Evo is a digital camera that still saves 4.9MP digital files that have some of the low-res nostalgia of early digicams. But, there’s a printer built in that spits out photos on real instant film. A true camera for those who can’t decide between digital and film, and it’s packed with a classic look and creative tools like double exposures and light leaks.

A quirky camera with the limits of film

(Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

One of the biggest changes in shooting digital is that I don’t need to limit how many photos I shoot to a single roll of film. The Fujifilm X Half is a compact digital camera that has a film mode that will lock you into a “roll” of film – you can’t review any images or change the film simulation until you finish a roll. Plus, it has Fujifilm’s longstanding film simulations and even that classic film wind lever.

A lens that makes nearly any mirrorless feel like retro film

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

The camera is only half of the equation – the lens is just as important. The PolarPro LightLeak 28mm brings one of my favorite happy accidents on film to digital: light leaks. There’s an adjustable window on the side of the lens that allows light to “leak” in, so it’s far closer to the real thing than adding a digital overlay in Photoshop. Plus, the f/11 aperture forces a high ISO, which helps create the grainy quality that many associate with film photos.

The LightLeak is available in the Canon RF, Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, or L-Mounts to pair with a variety of mirrorless cameras.

A mirrorless that looks old, but shoots pro

Image 1 of 2 The Fujifilm X-T5 (Image credit: Alistair Campbell) The Nikon Zf (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Finally, there’s one key category for digital cameras that look like film: mirrorless cameras that look old, but have all the high-end image quality that you’d expect from a digital camera. The images don't necessarily look like film, but the design of the cameras do.

There are several mirrorless cameras and high-end compact cameras that fit the bill, which you can find in our guide to the best retro cameras, but I will highlight a few favorites here.

First, the Fujifilm X-T5. I personally shoot with the earlier version of this camera, the X-T4, and the reason that I bought it is that Fujifilm’s film simulations create lovely colors, and I save myself hours of time trying to edit the colors to look just right. The images are high-end enough for pros, but the old-school dials at the top and film simulations give it a classic feel.

The Nikon Zf is a full-frame camera that takes on an old-school look. The images from the 24.5MP full-frame sensor are fantastic – though that means they lack the imperfect retro feel – and there’s a shortcut to quickly switch into black-and-white. The body is inspired by Nikon’s F-series film cameras, which is to say that it looks and feels fantastic.

I haven’t yet come across a digital camera that has made me want to shelf my old Pentax K1000 film SLR indefinitely – but I have met more than a few that I would reach for when I don’t want to shell out the expense of developing film.

