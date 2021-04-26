Best digital instant cameras: hybrid cameras and instant printers

Digital instant cameras combine the speed and convenience of digital with the physical permanence of film. They function like classic instant cameras, the Polaroids of both yesteryear and now, but with the key difference that they're printing onto photo paper rather than exposing onto film.

Many digital instant cameras use ZINK (a.k.a. zero-ink) thermal paper to print their images. As the name implies, this doesn't require costly ink cartridges, and is a pretty reliable printing method. The resulting images are smudge-proof and generally much hardier than instant-film images, as well as being resistant to water. It's also fairly easy to print on, meaning the cameras can be light, and costs less to buy than instant film

You may be wondering, given all this, why all the best instant cameras don't use Zink rather than Polaroid or Instax film? And this is mostly down to the quality: Zink prints don't quite have the latitude of a good Polaroid, nor the consistency. The colours aren't as vivid, and you can expect to see some banding on images with a lot of negative space. The printing area tends to be quite small, too.

Which you prefer is down to you. Digital instant and hybrid cameras have a lot of advantages, and are especially good for families and children, as the prints are less delicate than you'd get from film cameras. You can also expect more fancy functionality, such as Bluetooth connectivity, although this does appear on some instant film cameras.

We've picked out the top models on the market and put them through their paces. So, here are our picks for the best digital instant cameras and hybrids with instant printers. If you're sorted on the image-capture front and just want a quick and portable way to print your images, check out our guide to the best portable printers.

Hybrid digital instant cameras + printers

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm instax Mini LiPlay is our pick of the litter for one reason. A hybrid instant camera that also functions as an instant printer, the LiPlay uses real instax Mini film – this obviously gives that unique and intangible retro look that's impossible to recreate in any other medium. And, since you can send images to the LiPlay from your phone, you can print any of your pictures on cool instax film.

It's also perhaps the most "wow"-looking camera here, with gorgeous design (especially in the black with rose gold trim), in a beautifully compact design that measures just 82.5 x 122.9 x 36.7mm and weighs 255g. The 4.9MP sensor is the smallest here, but it's more than enough to take attractive prints on the 1.8 x 2.8-inch film. There's enough built-in memory to store 45 images, but the camera supports microSD cards to give you as much room as you require, so you can take a bunch of shots and pick the ones you actually want to print.

The LiPlay has a couple of unique party tricks, too, the first being remote shooting, the second being the ability to record a sound clip that can be shared with your image by printing a QR code on the photograph – this can then be scanned and played back, so you can share a voice message, a snippet from a song or another aural trigger for the visual memory you've shared.

(Image credit: Kodak)

2. Kodak Smile Classic Kodak's Polaroid-style camera boasts the biggest and best Zink prints Specifications Type: Digital instant camera + instant printer Sensor size: 16MP Film type: Kodak Zink Image size: 3.5 x 4.25 inches Lens: 27mm f/2.2 Minimum shooting distance: Not stated Flash: Built-in Self-timer: Yes Viewfinder: Optical viewfinder TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $169.99 View at Amazon Prime $174.99 View at Amazon $174.99 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + The best, and largest, Zink prints + Remote shooting + Classic Polaroid styling + Augmented reality features Reasons to avoid - No LCD to check images - Prints every photo

If you're happy capturing and printing on Zink paper, as opposed to real film, the Kodak Smile Classic offers both the best print quality of any Zink-based instant printer we've used, as well as full-size prints. Typical Zink prints are 2 x 3 inches, but the Smile Classic produces more substantial 3.5 x 4.25-inch pictures, which more closely resemble traditional photographic prints.

The superior quality is especially notable in images with a lot of tonality, which is an area that Zink printers – particularly the smaller ones – can struggle with. So if you're looking for an instant printer using Zink paper, this is the best one on our list. For photographs taken on the Smile Classic itself, this is no doubt aided by the larger image sensor in this camera, listed by Kodak as 16MP – though this is likely to be an interpolated figure (as with the standard Kodak Smile, below), with the actual sensor likely to be 8MP.

This is by far the digital instant camera that most closely resembles an analog instant camera, with a design reminiscent of the Polaroid OneStep that features a pop-up optical viewfinder. However, that throwback authenticity means that the camera has no LCD screen. That means you can't check the images you've taken, and every snap you take is immediately printed – arguably removing the usefulness of having a digital, rather than analog camera (though it does enable you to save to microSD).

Still, the pleasing design and pure point-and-click simplicity makes this an appealing camera to hold and use – especially for kids. Likewise, the app is friendly and fun to use, and enables you to add augmented reality features such as video. If you want an authentic retro instant camera experience, this is hard to beat.

(Image credit: Polaroid Originals)

The Polaroid Pop is the instant camera and printer hybrid with the best set of features, but it's also the one with the biggest price tag – and the biggest body! A real tank of a camera, the Pop is pleasingly designed but is definitely not pocket-sized, being about as chunky as an ordinary analog instant camera.

Still, a lot more features are packed into that extra real estate. The big one here is the fact that the Polaroid Pop can shoot 1080p video as well as 15-second GIFs, so if you want the option to shoot some footage (or turn your friends into memes) then this is the one for you. It supports up to 128GB microSD/SDHC/SDXC cards to store plenty of movies.

The large 3.97-inch screen doesn't just function as your viewfinder; it's also a touchscreen, which means it's also an input device for the camera's built-in Live Edit mode that enables you to edit, rotate, crop and even draw on your images before printing them out.

Like the Kodak Smile Classic, the Polaroid Pop prints larger 3.5 x 4.25-inch photographs in the classic Polaroid format (with border). The print quality isn't as good as the Classic, however. And even though Polaroid claims a 20MP sensor (which is likely interpolated, and is likely 10MP), the image quality isn't notably improved.

As pricey as this is, it's entirely down to whether you want an instant camera / printer that also shoots video and has a touchscreen. It's also worth noting that the glossy piano-black finish is an absolute fingerprint magnet!

(Image credit: Kodak)

One of the most affordable digital instant cameras out there, the Kodak Printomatic is an extremely basic setup for those who like to keep things simple. It's a no-frills digital instant camera, simultaneously saving 5MP digital photos and printing out 2x3inch prints on Zink paper. So while you get the advantage of a point-and-shoot so straightforward a child could operate it, the quality of the images you get is pretty average. There's also a lack of useful features like a self-timer or an LCD screen.

Still the design of the Printomatic is pretty minimalist and chic – we like it in the slate-grey pictured above, though there are plenty more gaudy options like pink, yellow and luminous green, should you prefer. If you're looking for a serious photographic tool there are better options on this list, but if you just want something cheap and simple that works, the Kodak Printomatic fills out that brief just fine.

(Image credit: Canon)

5. Canon Ivy Cliq+ / Canon Zoemini S Canon's hybrid digital instant camera is a selfie machine Specifications Type: Digital instant camera + instant printer Sensor size: 8MP Film type: Canon Zink Image size: 2 x 3 inches Lens: 25.4mm f/2.2 Minimum shooting distance: 30cm Flash: Built-in Self-timer: Yes Viewfinder: Optical viewfinder TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $159 View at Amazon $244.68 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super slim and compact + Ring light and large selfie mirror + Remote shooting Reasons to avoid - Plasticky build quality - No LCD - No 'shots remaining' counter

Amazingly, despite its long history and diverse product range, Canon has never released an instant camera before. Thankfully, its instant camera / instant printer hybrid gets a lot of things right. Called the Canon Ivy Cliq+ in North America and Canon Zoemini S in Europe, it is clearly geared towards the selfie generation with its giant mirror with frame markings (which takes up a quarter of the camera's front), along with an 8-LED ring light for flattering self-portraits.

It's quite analog in operation, with no rear LCD screen meaning that every shot you take is immediately printed. Strangely, then, there's no counter to indicate the number of shots remaining, though with microSD card support you know that all your images can be stored safely. The free app is both easy and fun to use, and makes transferring and printing images from your phone an enjoyable and kid-friendly process.

The resolution is slightly higher than the junior Canon Ivy Cliq / Canon Zoemini C, at 314 x 600dpi, so the prints on this model are ever so slightly better. However, while the Cliq+ / Zoemini S comes in slightly more serious colors, it features the same plasticky build quality.

(Image credit: Kodak)

Spitting out stylish photos onto Kodak Zink paper, the Mini Shot Combo 2 is a pretty straightforward instant digital camera and printer. While it's not exactly palm-sized, it's slim enough to fit in a jacket pocket or small bag, and the photos it prints come out looking punchy and sharp. The little mirror on the front is a welcome extra that makes it easy to compose selfies and group shots, and having Bluetooth connectivity is also useful for printing directly from a smartphone.

The LCD screen isn't huge or terribly high quality, and it would have been nice to have some kind of low-paper warning for those who aren't as good at remembering how many shots they have left, but for the price, this is a great little camera and printer combo that reliably gets the job done.

Digital instant cameras

(Image credit: Kodak)

One of the newer digital instant cameras from Kodak, the Kodak Step instant camera (not to be confused with the Kodak Step printer... I mean, why on earth would anyone mix those two up?) is a delightfully simple point-and-shoot. There's no control over exposure, no zoom or anything like that. You hit the button, and it prints, while also saving a digital copy of your file to an SD card. There's some scope to choose colours, and you can add a frame or use the self timer, but otherwise that's it.

So it's not exactly going to win awards for photographic latitude, but the Kodak Step works pretty well and is a good choice for kids and families. Technical perfection is not the name of the game here; indeed, using the four-shot "Photobooth" mode makes it very obvious that prints can come out more than a little crooked. But it's affordable knockabout fun, and hard to fault on those grounds.

(Image credit: Kodak)

8. Kodak Smile The best-designed digital instant camera produces some of the best prints Specifications Type: Digital instant camera Sensor size: 5MP Film type: Kodak Zink Image size: 2 x 3 inches Lens: 32mm f/2.8 Minimum shooting distance: Not given Flash: Built-in Self-timer: Yes Viewfinder: LCD screen TODAY'S BEST DEALS $99.79 View at BHPhoto Prime $99.99 View at Amazon $119.99 View at Walmart 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Pleasing Zink prints + Great design with lens protection Reasons to avoid - Limited battery life - Low res LCD screen

The Kodak Smile is a slim-as-a-smartphone instant camera that sports a sleek design, and uses Kodak's smaller 2 x 3-inch sticky-backed Zink paper. Like its bigger brother, the Kodak Smile Classic, the printing here is a cut above, as Kodak's apparently superior printing process combined with the smaller resolution produces the most pleasing results for these credit card-sized prints.

With an LCD screen, you can check your image after every shot and decide whether or not it's worth printing – and the microSD card slot means that you can save all your photos, and only print out the best or the ones you want to share (there's internal storage for three shots, if you're in a jam). Though obviously, with the camera's 5MP sensor (software-interpolated up to 10MP), the images are intended for the 2 x 3 format and not for blowing up on your computer.

The design is a genuine highlight here, as the Kodak Smile is the only camera with a sliding mechanism that keeps the lens protected. It also protects a pleasing button interface on the rear of the camera, so you don't have to worry about scratching the lens or accidentally taking pictures when you slip this in your pocket. The downside with the Smile is its battery life, as you only get around 40 prints per charge – a far cry from the 120-160 shots you get from film-based Polaroid cameras. And of course, unlike the Smile Classic, you can't print pictures from your phone.

(Image credit: Canon)

The little brother of the Cliq+ / Zoemini S, there are a few key differences here on the Canon Ivy Cliq (in North American) / Canon Zoemini C (in Europe). Firstly, if beauty is only skin deep, this model comes in a more fun and expressive series of colors – Bumble Bee Yellow, Mint Green, Seaside Blue and Bubble Gum Pink, to be precise. These capture the fun, summer-loving spirit of the camera, and make them both kid-friendly and fashionably Instagrammable.

More fundamentally, though, this model comes with a smaller 5MP sensor, slightly reduced 314 x 500dpi print resolution, a single flash light and a much smaller selfie mirror – and, of course, it isn't an instant printer, so you can't use it to print photos from your phone.

Still, it otherwise handles and offers the same functionality as its big bro, with fire-and-forget simplicity that foregoes things like exposure so that you spend more time snapping and less time faffing. Again, it prints every time you press the shutter so it behaves a lot like a traditional instant camera. Kids seem to especially love playing with the Cliq / Zoemini C, thanks to its candy colored body and sticker photo prints, so this could be a hit with the little ones if you want to get them into photography.

Read more:

The best instant cameras today: instant photos perfect for the party season!

Best portable printers for photos

The best camera for kids in 2021: child-friendly cameras for all ages

Best 3D printers