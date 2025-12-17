Ricoh announces GR IV HDF that puts mood first with a unique highlight diffusion filter

Ricoh has just added a subtle but very deliberate twist to its ultimate snap-shooter formula with the launch of the Ricoh GR IV HDF, a specialized version of its recently-released GR IV pocketable APS-C compact that swaps clinical perfection for character.

At a glance, it appears to be another evolution of the GR lineage. Still, this model is specifically designed for photographers who want their images to feel a little softer, a little more nostalgic, and a lot more expressive straight out of the camera.

image showcasing the built-in Highlight Diffusion Filter turned on (Image credit: Ricoh)

image showcasing the built-in Highlight Diffusion Filter turned off (Image credit: Ricoh)

The headline feature is the built-in Highlight Diffusion Filter, or HDF, which replaces the ND filter found on the standard Ricoh GR IV.

Rather than simply cutting light, this HDF filter subtly diffuses bright areas of the frame, blooming highlights, and smoothing transitions for a dreamlike, ethereal look that feels tailor-made for street, night scenes, and atmospheric everyday moments. It’s a conscious aesthetic choice, and one that leans into mood over measurable sharpness without straying from the GR’s fast, reactive shooting ethos.

For anyone wondering exactly what the HDF does, it’s best understood as a controlled softening of highlights rather than a blanket blur. With the filter switched off, images retain the crisp, high-contrast look GR users know well. Turn it on, and point light sources, reflections, and bright edges take on a gentle glow, with smoother roll-off and a more filmic rendering that feels almost analogue in spirit.

Side-by-side before-and-after images make the effect immediately obvious, and crucially, the HDF can be toggled on or off instantly via a dedicated button, making it a creative decision you can make shot by shot rather than a permanent commitment.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ricoh) (Image credit: Ricoh) (Image credit: Ricoh)

Under the hood, the GR IV HDF introduces a new 25.7MP APS-C back-illuminated CMOS sensor paired with the latest GR ENGINE 7 processor. This combination brings a claimed full stop improvement in low-light performance, a faster 0.6-second startup time, quicker overall responsiveness, and an expanded sensitivity range topping out at ISO 204800, whn compared to the predecessor GR III HDF.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ricoh has kept its flexible 14-bit DNG and JPEG workflow intact, ensuring the camera remains just as appealing to purists as it is to those who want strong JPEGs straight from the camera.

Autofocus performance has also taken a meaningful step forward. Thanks to the new processor and a redesigned, lighter lens, focusing is faster and more decisive, with far less hunting than previous generations. Face and eye detection have been refined, subject tracking is more reliable, and low-light AF is both quicker and more accurate. Ricoh’s much-loved Full Press Snap function remains, allowing photographers to bypass autofocus entirely by slamming the shutter and instantly focusing at a preset distance – a feature that continues to make the GR one of the most instinctive street cameras ever made.

Low-light shooting is further bolstered by a new 5-axis Shake Reduction system, offering up to six stops of compensation. This is a notable upgrade over the previous 3-axis system and helps counter a wider range of camera movements when shooting handheld. Elsewhere, Ricoh has expanded its Image Control options to 12 modes, added a new Cinema profile with Yellow or Green tonal choices, and allowed deeper customization of grain, contrast, and color for those who enjoy crafting a look in-camera.

HDF off Image credit: Ricoh HDF on Image credit: Ricoh

HDF off Image credit: Ricoh HDF on Image credit: Ricoh

The GR IV HDF retains the quintessential 28mm-equivalent fixed lens that defines the series, but this too has been reworked. The new 7-elements-in-5-groups optical design delivers improved sharpness and clarity while being smaller and lighter, aiding faster autofocus and quicker deployment.

Macro shooting down to just 2.4 inches, simulated 35mm and 50mm crop modes, an electronic shutter up to 1/16,000 sec, and Full HD video round out a camera that feels deeply familiar, yet quietly more expressive. The silver shutter release button is the only external hint that this GR is doing something a little different – and that difference is very much the point.

The Ricoh GR IV HDF will cost $1,599 / £1,299.

A further specialist version of the GR IV that only shoots black and white images - the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome - is due to be launched early in 2026.