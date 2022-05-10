Top 5 astronomical savings of up to $500 on Panasonic Lumix cameras & lenses

By published

Save up to a wallet-filling $500 on select Panasonic Lumix cameras and lenses at B&H, grab them while you can!

Panasonic Lumix deals
(Image credit: Panasonic)

If you're in the market for some professional Panasonic Lumix equipment that can take outstanding stills and handle professional 6K video or 4K UHD and DCI recording, then look no further than theses amazing deal at B&H saving you up to an astronomical $500 off select cameras and lenses from Panasonic Lumix.

As always, we have cherry-picked the top deal that we can see, but every budget and need is different, so please take a look at the list below before checking out the link above to more amazing deals.

Panasonic Lumix S5 + 20-60mm|

Panasonic Lumix S5 + 20-60mm|was $2,297|now $1,797
SAVE $500 Well-rounded, lightweight, and sleek, the Lumix S5 merges capable video and photo capabilities with in a portable body design. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor and capable of  recording UHD 4K 60 10-bit internal recording - This is a powerhouse camera with a powerful price cut.
US DEAL

View Deal
Panasonic Lumix 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6|

Panasonic Lumix 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6|was $1,247|now $947
SAVE $300  This telephoto zoom is designed for full-frame format L-mount camera bodies and takes dynamic macro photos and sharp video, giving photographers the versatility needed to capture any moment. Well suited to sports, action, and wildlife photography and video, this lens can cover it all.
US DEAL

View Deal
Panasonic Lumix S1H|

Panasonic Lumix S1H|was $3,997|now $3,497
SAVE $500 This powerhouse camera is the king of of mirrorless video in Panasonics line-up, offering 6K 24p video 4:2:2 10-bit DCI 4K or UHD 4K. It also offers 24.2MP stills. This camera is for the content creator that want great detail in both video and photography.
US DEAL

View Deal
Panasonic Lumix 70-200mm f/4|

Panasonic Lumix 70-200mm f/4|was $1,697|now $1,497
SAVE $200  Covering a versatile focal lengths this 70-200mm f/4 for L-mount can be enjoyed for photos as well as video capabilities. It utilizes both a linear motor and a stepping motor, to provide especially fast and precise focusing performance, so you will always get the shot.
US DEAL

View Deal
Panasonic Lumix S5 (body only)|

Panasonic Lumix S5 (body only)|was $1,997|now $1,497
SAVE $500 Well-rounded, lightweight, and sleek, the Lumix S5 merges capable video and photo capabilities with in a portable body design. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor and capable of  recording UHD 4K 60 10-bit internal recording - This is a powerhouse camera with a powerful price cut.
US DEAL

View Deal

Read more:

Best Panasonic camera
Best Micro Four Thirds camera
Best Micro Four Third lenses
Best 4K camera

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles