Top 5 astronomical savings of up to $500 on Panasonic Lumix cameras & lenses

If you're in the market for some professional Panasonic Lumix equipment that can take outstanding stills and handle professional 6K video or 4K UHD and DCI recording, then look no further than theses amazing deal at B&H saving you up to an astronomical $500 off select cameras and lenses from Panasonic Lumix.
As always, we have cherry-picked the top deal that we can see, but every budget and need is different, so please take a look at the list below before checking out the link above to more amazing deals.
Panasonic Lumix S5 + 20-60mm|
was $2,297|now $1,797
SAVE $500 Well-rounded, lightweight, and sleek, the Lumix S5 merges capable video and photo capabilities with in a portable body design. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor and capable of recording UHD 4K 60 10-bit internal recording - This is a powerhouse camera with a powerful price cut.
Panasonic Lumix 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6|
was $1,247|now $947
SAVE $300 This telephoto zoom is designed for full-frame format L-mount camera bodies and takes dynamic macro photos and sharp video, giving photographers the versatility needed to capture any moment. Well suited to sports, action, and wildlife photography and video, this lens can cover it all.
Panasonic Lumix S1H|
was $3,997|now $3,497
SAVE $500 This powerhouse camera is the king of of mirrorless video in Panasonics line-up, offering 6K 24p video 4:2:2 10-bit DCI 4K or UHD 4K. It also offers 24.2MP stills. This camera is for the content creator that want great detail in both video and photography.
Panasonic Lumix 70-200mm f/4|
was $1,697|now $1,497
SAVE $200 Covering a versatile focal lengths this 70-200mm f/4 for L-mount can be enjoyed for photos as well as video capabilities. It utilizes both a linear motor and a stepping motor, to provide especially fast and precise focusing performance, so you will always get the shot.
Panasonic Lumix S5 (body only)|
was $1,997|now $1,497
SAVE $500 Well-rounded, lightweight, and sleek, the Lumix S5 merges capable video and photo capabilities with in a portable body design. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor and capable of recording UHD 4K 60 10-bit internal recording - This is a powerhouse camera with a powerful price cut.
