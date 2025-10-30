Get the best cheap and cheerful beginner cameras of 2025 for as little as $629 WITH lens

Photography can get expensive fast, but your first camera and lens don't have to be. These three cameras are ideal for learning the ropes and come with a versatile lens perfect for everyday shooting, travel, landscapes, portraits, and more. With these deals, you can save up to $220.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV + 14‑42mm lens is now just $879.99 at B&H – you save $220 off its original $1,099.98 price.

The Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens is now just $629 at B&H – you save $50 off its original $679 price.

Olympus M-D E-M10 Mark IV: Best cheap retro

Lens: M.Zuiko 14‑42mm f/3.5‑5.6 EZ

Beautifully designed and packed with modern features, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is ideal if you value creativity and classic styling. Its 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, paired with 5-axis in-body stabilization, produces remarkably sharp results even when shooting challenging low-light situations handheld. The tilting touchscreen and tactile dials encourage manual experimentation, and the high range of compatible lenses opens up endless photographic possibilities. It's a superb choice if you want a lightweight, versatile tool for everyday shooting.

Canon EOS R100: Best cheap beginner camera

Lens: Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM

If you want a straightforward, capable camera to learn on, the Canon EOS R100 is a fantastic starting point. Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers crisp, detailed images with pleasing color straight out of the camera, while Canon's Face+ Tracking autofocus helps keep subjects sharp with minimal effort. The guided menus make it easy to understand exposure settings. It's compact, lightweight, and compatible with Canon's expanding RF lens system – giving you room to explore different genres without overcomplicating your setup. Please note: If you mainly want to shoot video, the R100 is not the camera for you, as fixed screen and cropped 4K video, limiting flexibility.

