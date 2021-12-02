The best Micro Four Thirds lenses in 2021: lenses for Olympus and Panasonic

One of the biggest advantages of the best Micro Four Thirds lenses is their versatility. Whether you shoot with an Olympus or a Panasonic, lenses can be used interchangeably which means you have a huge number to choose from. Micro Four Thirds lenses are small, lightweight and pretty compact compared full-frame and APSC-C lenses. Even the biggest super-telephoto lenses are small enough to keep in a rucksack without breaking your back. Whether you're after a budget lens or a pro lens that'll give you the highest quality images there are loads to choose from.

When we're talking about Micro Four Thirds cameras we're mostly referring to Panasonic and Olympus. There are other brands that use Micro Four Thirds sensors (such as Blackmagic and Leica) but Panasonic and Olympus are the main players. These cameras have identical mounds which means own brand lenses can be used interchangeably giving users a massive number of lenses to choose from. It also means you can mix and max to create a setup that's perfect for you. It's worth noting that lenses that have features such as lens stabilization will probably work better when paired with a camera of the same brand.

To make this guide easy to digest we've divided it up into three sections: Panasonic lenses, Olympus lenses and third-party Micro Four Thirds lenses made by manufacturers such as Sigma or Samyang. Different manufacturers excel in certain areas so it's a good idea to decide what you want the lens for and see which would suit you best. We've included a wide range of focal lengths, apertures and lenses to suit a beginner, enthusiast and professional photographer.

One of the advantages of shooting Micro Four Thirds is that the lenses have a 2x crop factor. Don't worry if you have no idea what this means, you just need to remember that if you buy a lens for a Micro Four Thirds camera such as a 12-60mm lens, it will actually look like you are shooting on a 24 - 120mm lens if you were using a full-frame camera. By effectively doubling the focal length, you can shoot super-telephoto distances without having a lens that is really big and heavy. This is especially appealing to anyone who is travelling or can't/ doesn't want to carry much weight.

Small and sharp, Micro Four Thirds lenses are hugely impressive. They're mostly compact enough to take everywhere, but also incredibly sharp and capable of capturing excellent levels of detail. Most will provide super-fast autofocus performance and many have silent focusing action, which is great for video.

So let's get to the lenses!

Best Panasonic Micro Four Thirds lenses in 2021

1. Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 12-35mm f2.8 II Asph Power OIS An excellent and compact pro-spec standard zoom lens Specifications Type: Zoom Sensor size: MFT Focal length: 12-35mm Effective focal length: 24-70mm Maximum aperture: f/2.8 Image stabilizer: Yes Minimum focus distance: 0.25m Filter size: 58mm Dimensions: 68x74mm Weight: 305g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon View at Best Buy 273 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Lightweight, weather-sealed + Fast f/2.8 aperture with stabilization Reasons to avoid - Corner-sharpness lacking at f/2.8 - Expensive to buy

The Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 12-35mm f2.8 II Asph Power OIS is a standard zoom Micro Four Thirds lens that gives the same kind of performance and versatility as a pro-grade 24-70mm f/2.8 lens on a full-frame camera body – but, typically for an MFT lens, it comes in a much more compact, lightweight package. Indeed, at 305g, it’s only about a third of the weight of a comparable full-frame optic.

Even so, the lens is no lightweight in terms of build quality, with a robust and weather-sealed construction. Centre-sharpness is excellent throughout the zoom range, even when shooting wide-open at f/2.8, and corner-sharpness also becomes impressive at f/4 and narrower apertures. It’s the best Micro Four Thirds lens for everyday shooting, with the bonus of effective optical stabilization.

2. Panasonic Leica DG Nocticron 42.5mm f1.2 Asph Power OIS This brilliant portrait prime gives beautiful bokeh Specifications Type: Prime Sensor size: MFT Focal length: 42.5mm Effective focal length: 85mm Maximum aperture: f/1.2 Image stabiliser: Yes Minimum focus distance: 0.5m Filter size: 67mm Dimensions: 74x77mm Weight: 425g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Low Stock View at Walmart View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Relatively shallow depth of field + Great handling, with stabilization Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive - No depth of field scale

The Leica Nocticron legend is reborn for the MFT format in this metal-bodied beauty of a lens. It has a well-damped, smooth-action focus ring and useful aperture ring, both of which boost the overall handling characteristics. The 2x crop factor gives the lens an effective focal length of 85mm which is perfect for portrait photography. The flip side is that, because depth of field is linked more closely to ‘actual’ rather than ‘effective’ focal length, the MFT system struggles to give a really tight depth of field, compared with full-frame and even APS-C systems.

This lens fights back with a super-fast f/1.2 aperture rating, which helps to reduce the depth of field and give soft, creamy background blur in portraiture, as well as enabling fast shutter speeds even under dull lighting. And for when you want to use narrower apertures, there’s also optical stabilization, which is almost unheard of in f/1.2 lenses. Image quality is absolutely sumptuous. For portraiture on MFT cameras, this is the best lens that money can buy. It’s seriously expensive but, then again, Canon’s 85mm f/1.2 full-frame ‘portrait’ lens is getting on for twice the price.

3. Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 35-100mm f2.8 II Power OIS It's like a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens on a full frame camera, but tiny! Specifications Type: Zoom Sensor size: MFT Focal length: 35-100mm Effective focal length: 70-200mm Maximum aperture: f/2.8 Image stabilizer: Yes Minimum focus distance: 0.85m Filter size: 58mm Dimensions: 67x100mm Weight: 357g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon View at BHPhoto 33 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Epic maximum viewing angle + Fast, constant f/2.8 aperture Reasons to avoid - Relatively hefty for an MFT lens

This lens is perfect for use alongside our first choice Panasonic lens, the 12-35mm f/2.8. The Panasonic Lumix G Vario 35-100mm f/2.8 II Power OIS is equivalent to the popular 70-200mm lens if you were shooting on a full-frame camera. It's a versatile lens that's great for portraits, landscapes or even wildlife photography. Better still, its robust weather-sealing makes it ideal for use on outdoor adventures and it weighs about the third of a full-frame equivalent so even if you're hiking long distances, it shouldn't slow you down.

You will find to get super sharp images from corner to corner you'll have to stop it down to f/4 but overall it's a brilliant lens offering high-quality images with minimal lens flares, aberrations or color casts.

4. Panasonic Lumix G Vario 14-140mm f3.5-5.6 ASPH Power OIS A versatile superzoom for shooting virtually any scenario Specifications Type: Superzoom Sensor size: MFT Focal length: 14-140mm Effective focal length: 28-280mm Maximum aperture: f/3.5-5.6 Image stabilizer: Yes Minimum focus distance: 0.3-0.5m Filter size: 58mm Dimensions: 67x75mm Weight: 265g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Low Stock View at Walmart View at Focus Camera Reasons to buy + Versatile zoom range + Optical image stabilization Reasons to avoid - Fairly pricey to buy - Aperture shrinks to f/5.6 at longer zoom settings

Superzoom lenses are often favored for travel photography, as you get everything from pretty generous wide-angle coverage to long telephoto reach, without the need to carry multiple lenses. Superzooms are also useful when you need to react quickly to different shooting scenarios, or you don’t want to swap lenses on your camera in dusty conditions.

The Panasonic Lumix G Vario 14-140mm f/3.5-5.6 II ASPH Power OIS has a powerful 10x zoom range and an effective 28-280mm focal length. Unlike similar lenses for full-frame cameras, it’s wonderfully compact and lightweight, yet retains optical image stabilization that’s commonly found in superzooms. Better still, while most superzooms compromise image quality in favor of a big zoom factor, the Panasonic delivers very good sharpness and contrast throughout its entire zoom range, even when shooting wide-open.

5. Panasonic DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f4-6.3 Asph Power OIS With an equivalent 200-800mm zoom it's the perfect choice for wildlife photographers Specifications Type: Zoom Sensor size: MFT Focal length: 100-400mm Effective focal length: 200-800mm Maximum aperture: f/4-6.3 Image stabiliser: Yes Minimum focus distance: 1.3m Filter size: 72mm Dimensions: 83x172mm Weight: 985g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Incredible telephoto reach + Effective optical stabilization Reasons to avoid - Slow f/6.3 aperture rating at 400mm - Relatively heavy at nearly a kilogram

A zoom range of 100-400mm would give a powerful telephoto reach on a full-frame camera but, in MFT terms, you get a whopping ‘effective’ maximum focal length of 800mm. As we’ve come to expect from Panasonic’s up-market lenses, the Panasonic DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f4-6.3 Asph Power OIS is sturdy, robust and meticulously engineered. Highlights include a locking mechanism for the zoom ring and an autofocus range limiter switch. The effective optical image stabilizer is very worthwhile, given the enormous effective focal lengths on tap.

Even though the lens weighs nearly a kilogram, it’s still sufficiently lightweight for prolonged periods of handheld shooting. For added comfort and stability, the lens comes complete with a mounting foot for well-balanced use on a tripod or monopod. Image quality is superb, with excellent sharpness right up to the maximum 400mm zoom setting. The f/6.3 aperture rating at the long end of the zoom range is relatively ‘slow’ but quite typical for this class of super-telephoto lens.

Best Olympus Micro Four Thirds lenses in 2021

6. Olympus M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 7‑14mm 1:2.8 PRO Terrific pro ultra-wide zoom with a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture Specifications Type: Zoom Sensor size: MFT Focal length: 7-14mm Effective focal length: 14-28mm Maximum aperture: f/2.8 Image stabilizer: No Minimum focus distance: 0.2m Filter size: N/A Dimensions: 79x106mm Weight: 534g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto Check Amazon 147 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Epic maximum viewing angle + Fast, constant f/2.8 aperture Reasons to avoid - Relatively hefty for an MFT lens - No filter attachment thread

While the crop factor of MFT format cameras boosts the telephoto abilities of lenses, it makes the design of ultra-wide optics more of a challenge. The Olympus M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 7‑14mm 1:2.8 PRO is a remarkable wide zoom lens with a minimum focal length of just 7mm, delivering an astonishing 114-degree viewing angle, similar to using a 14mm lens on full-frame cameras.

Like other lenses in the M.ZUIKO PRO line-up, it’s immaculately turned out, with fabulous build quality. Contrast and sharpness are outstanding, while colour fringing and distortions are negligible. As with many ultra-wide lenses, however, the hood is built-in so there’s no filter attachment thread.

(Image credit: Olympus)

7. Olympus M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 8‑25mm F4.0 PRO An extremely versatile focal range but it's a fairly hefty lens Specifications Type: Zoom Sensor size: MFT Focal length: 8-25mm Effective focal length: 16-60mm Maximum aperture: f/4 Image stabilizer: No Minimum focus distance: 0.23m Filter size: 72mm Dimensions: 77x88.5mm Weight: 411g Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

While standard zooms are commonplace, it's rarer to see one that goes as wide as 16mm equivalent. This is a big tick for the Olympus M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 8‑25mm F4.0 PRO, as it means that MFT photographers don't have to carry a standard zoom and a wide zoom, and can potentially get by with just this lens. That's enough to forgive a little bulk, which the lens does have, especially when affixed to one of the smaller OM-D cameras. You'll notice it.

But overall we can't complain too much. The sharpness is excellent, the constant aperture is welcome, and the overall performance is just generally very good. Edge to edge sharpness across the frame and right through the zoom range... really it seems churlish to ask for more than that!

8. Olympus M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 25mm 1:1.8 The MFT standard prime equivalent of a ‘nifty fifty’, and so small Specifications Type: Prime Sensor size: MFT Focal length: 25mm Effective focal length: 50mm Maximum aperture: f/1.8 Image stabilizer: No Minimum focus distance: 0.25m Filter size: 46mm Dimensions: 58x42mm Weight: 137g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 542 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Classic standard viewing angle + Compact and lightweight Reasons to avoid - Pricey for a ‘standard’ f/1.8 lens - Feels less robust than some MFT lenses

Measuring a mere 58x42mm and tipping the scales at just 137g, this diminutive lens feels right at home on even the most compact MFT format body. Like the Olympus 17mm that we favour for street photography, this one is available in either a silver or black finish, and the hood is sold separately. Naturally, the 2x crop factor of MFT cameras gives this lens an effective 50mm focal length, delivering a classic ‘standard’ viewing angle with a fairly fast f/1.8 aperture rating.

Image quality is impressive in all respects. Considering the prices of Canon and Nikon 50mm f/1.8 lenses for full-frame cameras, the Olympus doesn’t look terrific value. However, its performance fully justifies the price tag.

OM System has just launched the first lens under its new name - the M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 PRO lens but as its currently only on pre-order we haven't managed to get our hands on one yet but it will be interesting to see how it compares.

(Image credit: Olympus )

9. Olympus M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 60mm 1:2.8 MACRO You get full life-size reproduction, times two, with this macro prime Specifications Type: Prime Sensor size: MFT Focal length: 60mm Effective focal length: 120mm Maximum aperture: f/1.8 Image stabilizer: No Minimum focus distance: 0.19m Filter size: 46mm Dimensions: 56x82mm Weight: 185g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at BHPhoto View at Walmart 255 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Excellent auto and manual focusing precision + Focus distance/magnification indicator Reasons to avoid - Relatively short focal length for a macro lens - Lens hood sold separately

A focal length of around 100mm is often preferred for extreme close-up ‘macro’ photography. Due to this lens’s shorter focal length, the minimum focus distance drops from about 30cm to 20cm. However, those distances are measured from the focal plane, which corresponds to the position of the image sensor at the rear of the camera. With the more compact build of MFT cameras and lenses, the actual working distance between the front of the lens and the subject remains entirely usable, at about 10cm.

Another bonus is that the 2x crop factor of the MFT format effectively boosts the maximum magnification factor from 1:1 to 2:1, or double life-size. The excellent quality of the weather-sealed construction is a credit to Olympus’s line-up of ‘Premium’ lenses, and the smart focus distance/magnification indicator is a bonus. Image quality is great overall, and the electronically coupled ‘fly-by-wire’ focus ring operates with smooth precision. It’s great for macro focusing, where you’ll often want to focus manually. All things considered, this is unquestionably the best macro lens on the market for the MFT system.

(Image credit: Olympus)

10. Olympus 75mm 1:1.8 M.ZUIKO A super-sharp prime lens perfect for both portraits and telephoto use Specifications Type: Prime Sensor size: MFT Focal length: 75mm Effective focal length: 150mm Maximum aperture: f/1.8 Image stabiliser: No Minimum focus distance: 0.9m Filter size: 58mm Dimensions: 64x69mm Weight: 305g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Olympus Reasons to buy + Virtually silent operation + Extra-effective coatings Reasons to avoid - Can still be expensive

This lens is a few years old now, but it's still widely available and has garnered a reputation as being one of the best lenses around for Micro Four Thirds. And with good reason! The Olympus 75mm f1.8 M.ZUIKO is a solid prime lens in a useful focal length (equivalent to about 150mm), and it really provides a premium handling experience thanks to its all-metal construction and smooth focusing ring. Olympus included some of its best coatings in the construction of this lens, ensuring smooth images free from reflection and stray light, while that f/1.8 maximum aperture gives the user tremendous leeway in low light while also being useful for portraits. It's a little less expensive than it was on release but can still be quite pricey, so do be sure to shop around.

(Image credit: Olympus)

11. Olympus 12-200mm 1:3.5-6.3 M.Zuiko The last lens you'll ever need? Not quite, but its zoom range is huge Specifications Type: Zoom Sensor size: MFT Focal length: 12-200mm Effective focal length: 24-400mm Maximum aperture: f/3.5-6.3 Image stabiliser: No Minimum focus distance: 0.22m Filter size: 72mm Dimensions: 64x69mm Weight: 305g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at BHPhoto View at Adorama 110 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Very light and compact, considering + Weatherproofed Reasons to avoid - Some sharpness issues - No extra stabilisation

Sick of changing lenses? Want an all-in-one solution? Olympus reckon they've cracked it with this impressive 16x optic, covering everything in between a wide 12mm (24mm equivalent) perspective to a telephoto 200mm (400mm equivalent). And, by and large, they've done it! The lens is great to use, delivering impressive results from a body that's not only lightweight and easy to carry, but is also weather-sealed and hardy. It's not perfect of course, with a narrow-ish maximum aperture and a few sharpness issues (all but unavoidable with a lens of this type), but it's a hugely impressive achievement of optical engineering and one that any Micro Four Thirds user will get a great deal of value out of.

(Image credit: Olympus)

12. Olympus M.Zuiko 100-400mm f/5.0-6.3 IS A telephoto with huge 200-800mm equivalent reach, and affordable Specifications Type: Zoom Sensor size: MFT Focal length: 100-400mm Effective focal length: 200-800mm Maximum aperture: f/5.0-6.3 Image stabiliser: Yes Minimum focus distance: 1.3m Filter size: 72mm Dimensions: 86x206mm Weight: 1,120g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at BHPhoto View at Olympus Reasons to buy + Huge zoom range + Weather sealed Reasons to avoid - Could be sharper - Panasonic rival is faster

The M.Zuiko 100-400mm f/5.0-6.3 IS perfectly illustrates some of the key advantages of the Micro Four Thirds format. Namely a compact and light weight lens that offers an incredible amount of reach for its size. With a focal length equivalent to 800mm at the long end, the M.Zuiko 100-400mm f/5.0-6.3 IS is also compatible with the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 2x Teleconverter MC-20 and 1.4x Teleconverter MC-14 – which means that you can extend the maximum focal length to an enormous 1600mm if you want or need to. The downside is it's not at its sharpest when shooting at its maximum focal length, while you can't expect an f/6.3 lens to achieve the same results as faster and more expensive optics. If you're prepared to make a few sacrifices though, this is a decent lens if you're looking for a portable lens that'll hit 800mm.

Read more: Olympus M.Zuiko 100-400mm f/5.0-6.3 IS review

Third-party

(Image credit: Sigma)

On a Micro Four Thirds sensor, a 30mm lens produces an effective focal length of 60mm, making the Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN | C a highly effective standard lens for all-purpose shooting. The fact that it has an f/1.4 maximum aperture makes it hugely useful in low light, and arguably more useful than a kit lens with a narrower aperture.

Image quality is really impressive, especially for a lens of this price. There's excellent resistance to ghosting and flare, and most types of aberration and distortion are not present; the only exception is a little axial or ‘longitudinal’ chromatic aberration, also known as bokeh fringing, which shows up as purple or green fringing around high-contrast transitions. This is noticeable on the Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN | C, though not enough to be a serious issue. It's a highly effective and versatile lens, especially for a prime.

(Image credit: Laowa)

14. Laowa 10mm f/2 Zero-D Small on price and small in size, this is a winning MFT wide prime Specifications Type: Prime Sensor size: MFT Focal length: 10mm Effective focal length: 20mm Maximum aperture: f/2 Image stabilizer: No Minimum focus distance: 0.12m Filter size: 46mm Dimensions: 54mmx41mm Weight: 125g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at BHPhoto Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Compact and well-priced + Close focusing distance Reasons to avoid - Minor sharpness issues - No manual aperture ring

Third-party lenses can be useful for filling a gap in the market that the main manufacturers have neglected. The Laowa 10mm f/2 Zero-D is wider than any native Olympus or Panasonic primes, giving MFT users a handy 20mm effective focal length that's great for landscapes and other expansive shots.

Laowa lenses come with their own quirks well known to those who have used them; there's no autofocus on this lens, for instance, though it does have a chip that can automatically activate the camera's manual focusing aid. It also has an aperture drive motor, meaning the aperture can be controlled from the camera, enabling the use of modes like shutter priority and program.

It's a small, portable lens that's a lot of fun to use, and the images it produces are hugely impressive. "Zero-D" stands for zero distortion, and it does impressively manage that. An inexpensive purchase, the Laowa 10mm f/2 Zero-D is a great way to add another string to your bow as an MFT shooter.

