$802 off as Panasonic Lumix S5 hits best price yet for Black Friday

If you’ve been watching the full-frame mirrorless market and waiting for the right moment to jump in, the moment has arrived.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 is now just $997.99 - down from $1,799.99 - that’s an incredible $802 saving on one of the most versatile full-frame bodies available. For anyone who shoots both stills and video, this kind of drop is rare and worth paying attention to.

Save $802 Panasonic Lumix S5: was $1,799.99 now $997.99 at Amazon The Panasonic LUMIX S5 merges compact full-frame mirrorless flexibility with excellent image quality and strong video features, making it a smart choice for hybrid creators and photographers alike.

What makes the Lumix S5 such a standout is its hybrid credentials. You’re getting a full-frame sensor, excellent dynamic range, solid low-light performance, and 4K video recording with the kind of features most systems reserve for higher price brackets. It doesn’t compromise on build either - weather-sealed, well-balanced, and intuitive. Whether you’re capturing landscapes, weddings, travel, or cinematic footage, it delivers with polish.

For photographers transitioning to full-frame for the first time, or videographers seeking a compact yet professional option, the S5 bridges the gap beautifully. The dual-native ISO, 10-bit internal recording, V-Log, and a robust lens ecosystem, all via the L-mount, make it a hard-to-ignore package. At this price, the value becomes genuinely compelling.

The system's flexibility is another big draw. The S5 allows you to engage with full-frame without completely blowing your budget, and you can grow from there. Mix in lenses, stabilisation rigs, or audio gear later, you’re building a system that can evolve, rather than being locked in a short-term purchase.

In short, if you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your kit or diversify into video, this is one of those deals you don’t want to wait around for. It’s a full-frame camera with serious performance credentials, now hitting a price point that brings it within reach for many ambitious creators.

Black Friday deals like this don’t hang around for long. Once this kind of discount lands, stock moves fast, and prices don’t often revisit these depths. If the Panasonic Lumix S5 has been on your radar, now is the time to make your move.