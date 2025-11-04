$565.99 off the Lumix S1RII! Click the $165 coupon to get it at just $2,734

Here’s a genuinely heavyweight deal on Panasonic’s new high-resolution flagship. The Lumix S1RII is now down to $2,734 from its original list price of $3,299.99, representing a massive $565.99 savings that finally makes this 44.3MP full-frame beast temptingly attainable for studio shooters, landscape enthusiasts, and anyone chasing luxurious detail without the usual early-adopter sting.

This isn’t a warehouse clearout of an ageing body; it’s a current-gen, pro-grade camera at a price that turns heads.

Save $565.99 Panasonic Lumix S1RII: was $3,299.99 now $2,734 at Amazon The Panasonic Lumix S1RII is a 44.3MP full-frame powerhouse that blends exquisite detail with confident Phase Hybrid AF and robust, shoot-all-day ergonomics.



To get it for $2,734 (down from $3,299.99), you need to apply the $165 Amazon coupon at checkout.

What makes the Lumix S1RII (review) such a compelling buy is the way it marries uncompromising stills with genuinely modern video credentials. You’re getting Panasonic’s latest sensor with huge resolving power, gorgeous color and dynamic range, backed by the brand’s most advanced processing and Phase Hybrid AF, which brings sticky subject tracking to the L-Mount stable. If you’ve been waiting for a high-res Lumix that feels fast and confident, this is it.

There’s plenty here for creators who bounce between stills and motion. The camera introduces 8K-class video options to the S1R line, plus the kind of assist tools and capture formats that make production days run smoothly. In the hand, it’s very much a Lumix: robust build, sensible controls and that stabilization-and-ergonomics cocktail Panasonic does so well for long days and late finishes. If you print big, crop hard or simply love the texture of ultra-detailed files, you’ll appreciate what this body can do.

A quick word on who should pounce. If you’re a commercial shooter aiming at product, portrait or landscape work, and you want a body that’s equally happy shooting a campaign one day and a behind-the-scenes reel the next, the S1RII is a sweet spot. L-Mount glass from Panasonic, Leica and Sigma gives you a deep selection of primes and zooms, and that 44.3MP sensor gives your lenses room to stretch without mercy. For hybrid shooters who’ve outgrown 24MP, this is an elegant step up.

Important: the $2,734 price only appears when you clip the on-page coupon. On the product page, Amazon shows an “Apply $165 coupon” box; click it and the discount is taken at checkout. Without clipping that voucher, you won’t hit the headline price – so make sure you tick it before you place the order.

Bottom line: a brand-new, high-resolution Lumix with modern AF and serious video chops, now with a three-figure saving that rarely shows up this soon after launch. If your 2026 brief includes more detail, bigger prints and cleaner edits, this is the kind of deal that upgrades your camera and your portfolio in one move – just don’t forget to clip that $165 coupon on the listing to unlock the full $565.99 off.

