When I travel, camera gear quickly starts to take up the most space in my luggage – but when it comes to travel cameras, one of the first options that comes to my mind is the Panasonic Lumix S9.

The Panasonic Lumix S9 is geared towards content creators, but it’s also Panasonic’s smallest full-frame mirrorless camera, making it travel-friendly as well.

But the lens is just as important when choosing gear for travel – some lenses are too big and heavy, other smaller lenses have limited focal lengths which will require packing additional lenses. That’s why we called the Panasonic Lumix S 28-200mm f/4-7/1 Macro OSS “the travel photographer’s new best friend.” It’s compact and lightweight, yet it packs wide-angle, telephoto, and macro into a single lens.

That’s why this bundle deal from B&H caught my eye – it includes both the Lumix S9 and the 28-200mm lens as well as a backpack, strap, and memory card. That’s everything travel photographers need to get started, yet the bundle is priced $300 less than the list price of the S9 with its much shorter 18-40mm kit lens.

The Panasonic Lumix S9 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Pairing the S9 with the S9 with the 28-200mm typically costs $2,197.99 at list price. But during Black Friday, B&H has bundled the camera and lens together with a bag, strap, and card for $1,497.99. That’s a $700 savings before you even factor in the cost of the accessories.

Often, a lot of “freebie” accessories are chintzy items that won’t last long, but that’s not the case here. The strap is the Peak Design Slide Lite, which is the top-listed strap on DCW’s best camera straps. The bag is the Lowepro ProTactic BP 350 AW II, a travel-friendly backpack that reviewer Jamie Carter gave five stars, and the memory card is a fast UHS-II type from SanDisk with a 128GB capacity.

Here, you can see the size comparison between the 28-200mm and the 20-60mm, which has a brighter aperture but is only slightly smaller despite being far shorter (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Adding up the camera, lens, and accessories would total $2,626.81 at list price – which means the combo deal saves more than $1,200 off the list price.

The Panasonic Lumix S9 isn’t the camera for everyone – the trade-off for its small size is that there’s no viewfinder, no grip, and no autofocus joystick. That’s likely a deal-breaker for serious photographers accustomed to such luxuries – it’s geared more towards content creators and beginners. But, the S9 is a natural transition into mirrorless photography from smartphones, thanks to its small size and touchscreen.

The S9 isn’t the only bundle deal that gives new photographers everything they need to get started – you can browse more bundle deals at B&H.

Before you buy, make sure the camera is the right fit with the Panasonic Lumix S9 review and the Panasonic S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 review. Or, browse the best cameras for travel.