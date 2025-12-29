12 lenses of Christmas: China comes knocking on the door with a boatload of budget camera lenses
Cheap lenses, chip lenses, commemorative retro lenses, tilt lenses… and a much maligned lens from Canon
For each of the 12 days of Christmas, I’m revisiting a month’s worth of lenses that we covered on DCW. Today it's May 2025… check out the other 12 lenses of Christmas!
Edging in for a slice of the pie, and a variably thin or thick slice at that, the TTArtisan 35mm f/1.4 Tilt lens was announced, enabling perspective control with narrow or wide depths of field.
The APS-C format lens is a typically manual affair, available in a choice of Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z and Sony E mount options, as well as Micro Four Thirds, at the unfeasibly low price of just $169 / £127 / AU$263. It therefore offers a relatively cheap way of trying your hand at ‘tilt’ photography.
If you fancy something more mainstream, with autofocus and a regular perspective, there was also news of the new silver edition of the APS-C format TTArtisan AF 35mm f/1.8 II for Fujifilm X and Nikon Z cameras, for around $128 / £125. Same manufacturer, similar low price.
Tilt lenses can certainly give you a distinctive and creative look, but so can the Laowa 15mm f/4.5 0.5x Macro – also announced in May. This lens is ideal for getting in super-close to your subject while also squeezing a large portion of the background into the frame, to set the scene.
You can usually rely on Laowa to come up with something a bit different, as demonstrated by this full-frame compatible lens for various DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, launching at $399 in the USA.
We’d already reported on the new super-skinny Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5 ‘chip lens’ for Fujifilm X and Sony E mount cameras earlier in the year, and in May it became available for Nikon Z mount bodies as well. A smidge over half an inch long, pancake lenses don’t come much thinner – or cheaper, at around $80 / £80.
Still too pricey? The APS-C format SG-image AF 25mm f/1.8 for Sony E and Fujifilm X cameras also came to the market, as one of the cheapest lenses money can buy, at just $69 / £50 / AU$100.
Before we leave the bargain basement of Chinese lenses, there are a couple of rather retro items that were very newsworthy.
One is the Mandler 35mm f/2 M-mount, a reproduction of the original Leica Summicron 35mm f/2 that also bears the name of the original designer, Dr. Walter Mandler. News came of the lens with an expected price tag of $678 / £500 / AU$1,050.
Not to be outdone, Mr Ding geared up to launch the Noxlux DG 50mm f/1.2 for Nikon Z Mount, another lens with serious retro intentions, harking back to the legendary Nikon Noct 58mm f/1.2.
Something less radical but still not-quite-standard was announced in the shape of the new Panasonic Lumix S 24-60mm f/2.8 L-mount lens.
It would join the growing ranks of ‘alternative trinity’ constant-aperture f/2.8 standard zooms from various manufacturers, being smaller, lighter and more affordable – but with a different zoom range to the usual 24-70mm, in this case losing a little in telephoto reach. Pricing was set at $899 / £899 / AU$1,899 – not quite China-cheap but still very competitive.
More excitement came with the announcement of the Voigtländer Portrait Helier 75mm f/1.8, the company's first full-frame lens for full-frame mirrorless Sony cameras. Its party trick is a ‘spherical aberration’ control ring that enables you to alter the appearance of bokeh.
In other news of lenses offering something a bit different, there was the Blazar Beetle 1.33x Anamorphic Lens series, unique in that they rotate to enable both horizontal and vertical anamorphic imagery. Prices were expected to be around $500 / £375 / AU$780, making them comparatively affordable.
Weirdly, we only ran one new lens review in May and although it was a ‘new’ lens, it was the repurposing of a very old and somewhat uninspiring Canon zoom. At least the Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 is relatively cheap to buy, with a list price of $239 / £289 / AU$399 – quite possibly another cheap lens made in China, or thereabouts.
