Some cameras get all the fame, others are quiet imaging champions. The Panasonic Lumix S5 II is one of the most underrated full-frame cameras, quietly offering colorful full-frame images and hybrid video capabilities at a highly competitive price – a price that just reached an all-time low in the US.

I get to try more cameras than most photographers in my role as a tech journalist, and the S5 II is a camera that I keep coming back to, at least among other full-frame cameras with a similar resolution. The reason that I consider the S5 II one of the most underrated full-frame cameras comes down to two key reasons: color and ergonomics.

I’m not afraid to admit it: I’m a huge color nerd. The cameras that I’m drawn to are the cameras that have fantastic colors straight out of the camera, the photographs that I don’t have a big itch to pull into Lightroom and slap on a preset.

(Image credit: Jon Devo)

The S5 II’s built-in color profiles are among my favorites for full frame. Colors on the JPEGs feel cinematic, and yes, sometimes they’re best color graded, but I found fewer color annoyances with the S5 II.

That’s boosted by the ability to use in-camera LUTs, which is essentially like creating your own Lightroom color presets, but applying them in the camera rather than post.

But Panasonic has embraced LUTs across several different models, which brings me to the other reason that I love the S5 II: ergonomics. The Panasonic Lumix S9 has fantastic colors too, but I need a camera with a good grip and a viewfinder.

The S5 II has a really comfortable grip that reminds me of a DSLR. No, the S5 II isn’t super portable like the S9, but the design conforms to my hand and has my must-haves like a viewfinder, autofocus joystick, dual card slots, and weather-sealing.

I didn’t really love the original S5 because the autofocus was a bit hit-and-miss, but the S5 II makes key improvements in performance. It wouldn’t be my first choice for sports or wildlife, but it’s more than capable of handling portraits and similar genres.

Normally, the S5 II costs nearly $2K without a lens, but as part of the early Black Friday deals, the body is $500 off in the US, which is the lowest price that I’ve ever seen on this camera. That’s enough of a discount that you can get the 20-60mm kit lens and still spend less than the original body-only price, as the kit comes in at just under $1,800.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II is on my short list for full-frame mirrorless – read the full Panasonic Lumix S5 II review to see if it's the right fit for you.

