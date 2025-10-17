Take advantage of these Nikon US rebates and save up to a whopping $4,800!

Whether you’re looking to upgrade to the best Nikon camera, pick up some new Nikon Z lenses or Nikon lenses for DSLRs, now’s your chance to save big on a wide variety of Nikon offers via B&H Photo and Adorama. By far, the biggest monetary saving to be had is on the Nikon AF-S Nikkor 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR. This lens’s retail price has been absolutely demolished from $16,296.95 down to $11,496.95, that’s an eye-watering saving of $4,800. However, I’m well aware that this highly specialist lens is far beyond most Nikon users’ budgets (mine included!). So, I’ve scoured the deals to dig out a shortlist of my favorites that are sure to appeal to a wider demographic.

Save $150 Nikon Z5 II: was $1,846.95 now $1,696.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z5 II was only released in April, so $150 off the RRP is a decent deal. If you’re looking for a full-frame camera under $2,000, it’s hard to beat. Not only is it capable of capturing gorgeous imagery, but its video spec is no slouch, either. The camera made headlines for its ability to capture 4K / 30p RAW video, while also providing standard 4K / 60p video (albeit cropped). It’s a great entry point into the world of full-frame mirrorless cameras. Read more ▼

Save $500 Nikon Z8: was $4,296.95 now $3,796.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z8 isn’t just the spiritual successor to the Nikon D850, it’s essentially a Nikon Z9 without the vertical grip. There are a few other minor differences, such as the dual CFexpress and SD card slot (instead of dual CFexpress), but ostensibly, this is Nikon’s flagship camera in a smaller and more affordable body. If you could put a 47-MP sensor, 8.3K / 60p RAW, and up to 120fps burst shooting to good use, this is a great deal. Read more ▼

Save $600 Nikon D850: was $2,596.95 now $1,996.95 at Adorama The Nikon D850 is considered by many to be the greatest DSLR of all time. If you’re a stills photographer exclusively and you’re in no hurry to make the move to mirrorless, the D850 is still as much camera as many photographers could ever need. Sure, $2,000 might be a bit steep for an eight-year-old camera, but there are huge savings to be had on used F-mount lenses. I love my Nikon Z8, but nine times out of ten, I reckon I could capture images that are just as good on a D850. Read more ▼

Save $300 Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR: was $1,446.95 now $1,146.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR certainly isn’t the fastest or smallest lens in the world, but there have to be trade-offs when the zoom range is this huge. And for a super zoom, the image quality is excellent. If I were stranded on a desert island, you bet this is the lens I’d want with me. From landscapes to travel, wildlife, and sports, this lens can do it all. Just make sure you bump up your ISO in less-than-ideal lighting conditions. Read more ▼

Save $80 Nikon Z 40mm f/2: was $296.95 now $216.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z 40mm f/2 is quite simply one of the best-value full-frame lenses in the Z-mount range. If the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S is beyond your budget, then this ‘nearly nifty fifty’ is a fantastic alternative. Sure, it’s plasticky and doesn’t even come with a lens hood, but it’s sharp, distortions are minimal, and the AF is slick. This little optic punches well above its weight. Read more ▼

My five top picks won’t tickle everyone’s fancy, so make sure you stop by both B&H Photo and Adorama to check out all their tantalizing Nikon deals in full. Whether you’re a working professional with a camera bag brimming with premium Nikon glass, a DSLR stalwart looking to pick up one of the few remaining F-mount lenses that are still available new, or a beginner photographer wanting to expand your growing collection of camera gear, there are deals to suit a wide range of budgets.

