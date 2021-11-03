Nikon uber-deal: up to $300 off 16 mirrorless and DSLR lenses!

If you're a Nikon shooter, this is your lucky day! the Black Friday camera deals haven't even started yet, but this is already one of the best Nikon Black Friday deals we've seen: up to $300 off 16 different Nikon lenses.

These instant savings apply to ten Nikon Z lenses (which is most of the mirrorless lineup) as well as six DSLR lenses, meaning there's something here for everyone…

Up to $300 off mirrorless lenses

These Z-mount lenses are specifically designed for mirrorless cameras such as the Nikon Z6, Nikon Z7 II and the new Nikon Z9, as well as APS-C bodies like the Nikon Z50 and Nikon Z fc. Just bear in mind that they won't fit your Nikon DSLR – check the section below for F-mount DSLR glass!

Image Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S – $946.95 (was $1,046.95) Save $100 This wide-angle lens will be a versatile addition to your kitbag, useful for everything from astrophotography and architecture to landscapes and interiors.

Image Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 S – $899.95 (was $999.95)

Save $100 If 20mm is too wide and 35mm too long, this 24mm optic is the perfect in-betweener – particularly popular with street shooters and reportage specialists.

Image Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S – $696.95 (was $846.95)

Save $150 If you shoot street photography, travel, reportage, documentary or events, the 35mm focal length is absolutely perfect – especially with $150 off!

Image Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S – $496.95 (was $596.95)

Save $100 Everybody needs a "nifty fifty" in their kit bag! The must-have prime, this all-purpose lens is great for everything from portraits to travel to everyday shooting.

Image Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8 – $599.95 (was $649.95)

Save $50 Looking for an affordable macro lens? This brilliant nifty fifty combines the useful 50mm focal length with 1:1 life-size reproduction ratio.

Image Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S – $696.95 (was $796.95)

Save $100 If you shoot portraiture, this is the lens for you! Its 85mm focal length is ideal for portraits, and the f/1.8 aperture will produce gloriously shallow depth of field.

Image Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S – $2,196.95 (was $2,396.95)

Save $200 Another trinity lens, this 14-24mm covers the wide angle of the shooting spectrum – ideal for everything from landscapes to events and interior photography.

Image Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S – $1,996.95 (was $2,296.95)

Save $300 Nikon's 24-70mm f/2.8 is the "trinity" lens that everyone wants in their bag. This S-line optic even comes with a swanky OLED panel to check settings at a glance!

Image Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S – $2,396.95 (was $2,596.95)

Save $200 The telephoto trinity lens in the Z lineup, the 70-200mm is ideal for sports and action, and it also a secret weapon for shooting portraits with beautiful bokeh!

Up to $200 off DSLR lenses

These F-mount lenses are designed for DSLRs, so they're ideal for cameras like the Nikon D850, Nikon D3500 and Nikon D780. However, they can also be used on Nikon's mirrorless cameras thanks to the FTZ and FTZ II mount adapter – meaning that you can pick up cheaper DSLR lenses, rather than shelling out for their pricier mirrorless equivalents!

Image Nikon AF-S Nikkor 28mm f/1.4E ED $1,796.95 (was $1,996.95)

Save $200 This versatile wide-angle lens offers a bright f/1.4 aperture for superb light gathering in difficult conditions, and a focal length that suits a variety of scenarios.

Image Nikon AF-S Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G ED – $476.95 (was $526.95)

Save $50 The ideal lens for street photography, the 'normal' field of view means it's a great choice for documentary-style shooting such as travel and reportage as well.

Image Nikon AF-S DX Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G – $176.95 ($196.95)

Save $20 This DX lens is designed for APS-C cameras – and delivers an equivalent focal length of 52.5mm, making this an ultra cheap nifty fifty for DX DSLRs!

Image Nikon AF-S Nikkor 85mm f/1.8G – $426.95 (was $476.95)

Save $50 This compact, light, bright lens is essential for portrait photography, flattering the subject's features and creating sumptuous subject separation.

Image Nikon AF-S Nikkor 105mm f/1.4E ED $1,896.95 (was $2,096.95)

Save $200 A premium portrait lens, 105mm is a classic focal length for portraiture and the ultra-fast f/1.4 aperture gives great low light performance and incredible isolation.

