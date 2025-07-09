I reckon this is the most fun lens that money can buy – and on Prime Day, you can't afford NOT to buy one!

I've been perusing Amazon solidly for the past couple of days in search of a bargain or two, but there's one type of lens that I'm particularly keeping an eye out for. The most fun, creative lens that you can get for my money (and yours, too) is, without doubt, a macro lens.

Similarly named but entirely different entities, 7artisans and TTArtisan appear to have the best bargains so far. The lenses I've listed are available in a wide variety of mounts and are offered at a 20% discount throughout the Prime Day sale. There are options for crop-sensor and full-frame cameras, and a couple of lenses that go double the distance with a 2x macro offering, for twice-as-large-as-life images. Here are the best deals I've found so far!

Save $35.80 7artisans 60mm f/2.8 II Macro: was $179 now $143.20 at Amazon This small and lightweight full-frame lens has a 60mm focal length and is available at this price in Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony E mounts (there are also Fujifilm X and Micro Four Thirds mounts, but you'll have to pay full whack).

Save $67.80 TTArtisan 100mm f/2.8 2x Macro: was $339 now $271.20 at Amazon The 100mm focal length enables shooting from a generous distance while the 2:1 macro magnification allows twice-as-large-as-life images. The full-frame lens comes in a huge range of mounts (Canon RF & F, Fujifilm X & GFX, Leica L, Nikon Z & F, Sony E).

Whichever lens you go for, a macro lens opens up a whole unseen world that's been right in front of your eyes all along, revealing the delicate intricacies of flowers, transforming bugs into terrifying monsters, and exposing the inner beauty of the most mundane of household objects.

Indeed, many a time, during a 365 photo-a-day project, a macro lens has come to the rescue, offering up an 11th-hour subject when I'm out of ideas. And while their prime purpose is to create larger-than-life images, with their fast apertures and medium-to-telephoto focal lengths, they're perfect for other genres, such as portraiture, too.

Trust me, a macro lens is the gateway to the most fun genre of photography, and at these prices, you're just not seeing the bigger picture if you don't give it a go!