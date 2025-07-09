I reckon this is the most fun lens that money can buy – and on Prime Day, you can't afford NOT to buy one!
If you're going to treat yourself to just one purchase during the Amazon Prime Day sales, then you're going to get the most bang for your buck with this brilliant and unique style of lens
I've been perusing Amazon solidly for the past couple of days in search of a bargain or two, but there's one type of lens that I'm particularly keeping an eye out for. The most fun, creative lens that you can get for my money (and yours, too) is, without doubt, a macro lens.
• Don't miss our guide to the best macro lenses
Similarly named but entirely different entities, 7artisans and TTArtisan appear to have the best bargains so far. The lenses I've listed are available in a wide variety of mounts and are offered at a 20% discount throughout the Prime Day sale. There are options for crop-sensor and full-frame cameras, and a couple of lenses that go double the distance with a 2x macro offering, for twice-as-large-as-life images. Here are the best deals I've found so far!
This small and lightweight full-frame lens has a 60mm focal length and is available at this price in Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony E mounts (there are also Fujifilm X and Micro Four Thirds mounts, but you'll have to pay full whack).
Designed for crop-sensor cameras, this dinky little lens has an effective focal length of 60mm on APS-C mounts (Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Sony E) or 80mm on the Micro Four Thirds version.
This 60mm f/2.8 full-frame lens comes with a 2:1 magnification, which renders subjects double-life-size for incredibly detailed images. It comes in Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony E mounts.
The 100mm focal length enables shooting from a generous distance while the 2:1 macro magnification allows twice-as-large-as-life images. The full-frame lens comes in a huge range of mounts (Canon RF & F, Fujifilm X & GFX, Leica L, Nikon Z & F, Sony E).
Whichever lens you go for, a macro lens opens up a whole unseen world that's been right in front of your eyes all along, revealing the delicate intricacies of flowers, transforming bugs into terrifying monsters, and exposing the inner beauty of the most mundane of household objects.
Indeed, many a time, during a 365 photo-a-day project, a macro lens has come to the rescue, offering up an 11th-hour subject when I'm out of ideas. And while their prime purpose is to create larger-than-life images, with their fast apertures and medium-to-telephoto focal lengths, they're perfect for other genres, such as portraiture, too.
Trust me, a macro lens is the gateway to the most fun genre of photography, and at these prices, you're just not seeing the bigger picture if you don't give it a go!
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.