Canon launches EOS C80 full-frame cinema camera

Canon has unveiled its latest addition to the Cinema EOS lineup – the EOS C80, a compact RF mount cinema camera designed for filmmakers and live production. Building on the success of previous models such as the EOS R5 C and EOS C70, the EOS C80 introduces a full-frame sensor in a form factor that balances portability with professional features.

At the heart of the EOS C80 is a full-frame stacked backside-illuminated (BSI) sensor. This sensor, first seen in the EOS C400, enables 6K recording with 16 stops of dynamic range, which Canon claims offers improved low-light sensitivity and minimal noise. The camera's triple base ISO settings (800, 3200, 12,800) provide flexibility for varying lighting conditions, and an auto-switching mode allows for smooth transitions between these ISO levels in changing environments.

Canon has equipped the EOS C80 with its Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system, which delivers some of the most advanced autofocus capabilities yet in a Canon cinema camera, with face, eye, and head tracking, as well as body and animal detection.

In terms of design, the EOS C80 maintains a compact form similar to the EOS C70, with ergonomic refinements for handheld shooting and gimbal use. A redesigned removable top handle and a brighter LCD panel improve usability in outdoor environments, while the new joystick design offers better control.

The camera also supports Canon's PL to RF mount adapter, expanding compatibility with industry-standard Arri PL mount cinema lenses. Connectivity features include built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet for file transfer, remote control, and IP streaming, enhancing workflow efficiency. Additionally, real-time lens metadata capture and VR capabilities, in conjunction with Canon’s RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye lens, open up new creative possibilities for virtual production.

The EOS C80 supports various recording formats, including 12-bit Cinema RAW Light and new MP4 formats such as XF-AVC S and XF-HEVC S, which provide high-quality 4K footage with manageable file sizes. These options aim to streamline the post-production process, making the camera suitable for a wide range of professional applications.

The Canon C80 will go on sale for $5,499/£5,339 (with AU pricing to be confirmed), and should be available from the end of September. For anyone who can’t wait until then – Canon will showcase the EOS C80 at the IBC show in Amsterdam from September 13-16.