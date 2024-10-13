What is triple-base ISO – and why should you care about it?

So, what is triple-base ISO – more camera marketing jargon, or a triple-jump into the imaging industry's future?

Triple-base ISO allows photographers to maintain low noise levels while choosing between three base ISOs (Image credit: Canon / Digital Camera World)

When Canon launched the Canon EOS C400 cinema camera, it introduced the world to triple-base ISO – a feat it repeated just months later by announcing the Canon EOS C80. But what is triple-base ISO and does it really matter? 

Well, I'll cut to the chase and tell you that it's pretty darned impressive. But to understand triple-base ISO and why three really is the magic number, you need to understand what ISO does in the first place, what base ISO means, and how it differs from another often-used piece of photography jargon: native ISO. 

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

