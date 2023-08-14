The best Canon C300 Mark III price deals in August 2023: find the EOS C300iii in stock today

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Find the best Canon C300 Mark III deals on this Canon Cinema powerhouse that's perfect for video professionals

Canon EOS C300 Mark III
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're looking for the best Canon C300 Mark III deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release the Canon EOS C300 Mark III has been one of the most sought-after cinema cameras around for professional filmmakers.

We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Canon C300 Mark III in stock right now.  Scroll down to see today's best prices…

(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EOS C300 Mark III  features a Super 35mm Dual Gain Output sensor with up to 16 stops of high dynamic range capability for superior HDR recording and low noise. The EF lens mount offers compatibility not only with Canon's existing broad range of DSLR lenses but also with their line of EF-mount Cinema prime, zooms, and even 2.0 and 1.33 anamorphic lenses. The camera can also be made compatible with  industry-standard Arri PL-mount lenses, using the optional Canon PM-V1 kit.

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon EOS C300 Mark III

Impressive autofocus, excellent dynamic range and RAW output - it's a professional powerhouse

Sensor size: 26.2 x 13.8 mm (Super35) | Sensor resolution: 4096 x 2160 (8.85 MP) | Card slots: CFexpress x 2, SDXC x 1 | Lens mount: EF or PL | Max shooting resolution: 4K | Display size: 4.3-inch | EVF: (Optional)

Cinema RAW Light output
4K up to 120fps, 2K up to 180fps
Dual Gain with 16 stops dynamic range
C70 is similar and cheaper

The camera can record up to DCI 4K resolution video to dual CFexpress cards, and an SD card slot is available to record additional images. High frame rates up to 120 fps can be recorded in 4K RAW, and up to 180 fps in 2K cropped mode.

Canon's Cinema RAW Light and XF-AVC recording formats are supported, providing DCI 4K images with a 10-bit, 4:2:2 Long GOP codec. Proxy recording is also supported, which allows a significant boost to your post-production speed, meaning this camera is built for professionals in mind, with many workflows in and out of production.

(Image credit: Canon)

