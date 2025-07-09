The missing piece in my content creator setup is at its lowest price ever – now I'll never be lost for words again!

The Elgato Prompter is now just $189.99 on Amazon – down from $299.99, saving you a whopping $110 on one of the best teleprompters around!

It’s not the flashiest bit of kit, but the Elgato Prompter has been on my radar for a while now, and today, it’s finally at a price that’s too good to ignore. As part of Amazon Prime Day, it’s down to $189.99 from the usual $299.99; that’s 37% off and the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon!

Save 37% Elgato Prompter: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon SAVE $110 at Amazon. The Elgato Prompter is a teleprompter with a built-in screen for YouTube, Twitch, Zoom, MS Teams, and more. Say goodbye to those awkward monologues to the camera!

For me, the appeal is simple. Whenever I’m filming talking-head videos or recording content where I need to deliver key points, I often stumble on my words. Either I try to memorize everything (and forget half of it), or I glance awkwardly off-camera at my notes. The Elgato Prompter is designed to solve exactly that.

Unlike traditional teleprompters that need a separate tablet or phone, this one has a built-in 13-inch Full HD display; essentially, it works just like an extra monitor.

You can drag your script, talking points, Twitch chat, or even a Zoom window right onto it. Everything stays in your eyeline, so you maintain proper eye contact with the camera while still reading naturally.

It’s surprisingly versatile too. It connects via USB-C for both power and data and works with Windows, Mac (with free DisplayLink software), and even Android. It’s also designed to fit more cameras than most other prompters, including setups with wide lenses, and it integrates with Elgato’s Camera Hub app for adjusting text appearance or displaying chat overlays. If you use a Stream Deck, it slots perfectly into that workflow too.

Honestly, it’s one of those tools that just makes sense if you’re tired of juggling notes, glancing off-screen, or trying to wing it on camera. The setup is simple – attach your camera, plug it in, and you’re ready to go.