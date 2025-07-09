iPad Mini drops to LOWEST PRICE EVER! I could see myself slipping this little tablet into my rucksack on every shoot

The latest Apple iPad Mini has been dropped to its lowest price ever, just $379.99 at Amazon! And yes, that extends to all of the gorgeous colors, too. I’m Digital Camera World’s resident tablet expert, and I’m sorely tempted by this Amazon Prime Day deal. The iPad Mini might not boast the obnoxious power or huge screen real estate of the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 or iPad Air M3, but its small stature can prove a huge boon to content creators on the go. Suffice to say, you’ll be hard pressed to find a camera bag that won’t accommodate this little device – it’s definitely one of the best tablets for photo editing.

Apple iPad Mini (2024): was $499 now $379 at Amazon SAVE $119 The iPad Mini delivers an accurate screen and plenty of power, all wrapped within a form factor that’ll slip into even the most conservative of camera bags. And now it’s dropped to its lowest price ever!

The iPad Mini has notably more screen real estate than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but it’s still possible to hold the device and its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display in the palm of your hand. As you’d expect from a modern Apple device, you get True Tone and P3 wide color for a more comfortable and accurate viewing experience.

Now, don’t get me wrong. When I say the Mini can’t live up to the latest generation M chips, it’s still built around the A17 Pro chip, which is no slouch. You get a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, which even supports ray tracing. Suffice it to say, this little tablet will be able to handle standard photo editing no problem. However, as is always the case with layer-based editing, more is more in the processing department.

The iPad Mini features front and rear 12MP cameras, which is standard fare, but I’ve never been one to use an iPad camera beyond activating a QR code or snapping a sketch I intend to trace. Speaking of tracing, the iPad Mini also supports the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C). This is a great addition, but if you’re picking up an iPad primarily to sketch with, I would recommend a larger screen.

Overall, the iPad Mini is a fantastic little device that’s ideal for photographers who travel light or want an accompaniment to their MacBook. It’s small enough to slip into almost any camera bag, has enough grunt to chew through standard editing tasks, and a screen that’s going to deliver the goods. At $379, it’s a steal!

Maybe you'd like a Prime Day drone deal to complement your workflow