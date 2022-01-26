The best Canon EOS R5 C deals in January 2022: where to find it in stock today

If you're looking for the best Canon EOS R5 C deals, you've come to the right place. Since its announcement in 2022, the R5 C has been one of the most sought-after video-focused cameras around.

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. So we expect that finding the best Canon EOS R5 C deals will be tough. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers that have the Canon EOS R5 C available for pre-order.

With a simple switch, the R5 C becomes a fully featured stills camera with all the settings of the fantastic Canon EOS R5. When switched in the other direction, it becomes a full-frame 8K 60p Cinema camera that can record 12-bit Cinema RAW Light footage internally. There's no more need to carry a second camera with you to your production when stills and video are available within a single compact design.

The R5 C enhances a number of features found in its EOS and Cinema EOS siblings, such as the Canon EOS C70, including stunning 4K 120p recording with audio, HDMI RAW output, Canon Log 3 HLG/PQ support, unlimited recording time, timecode port, Dual Pixel CMOS AF with eye detection, an active cooling system, high-power LP-E6NH battery, 13 reassignable buttons, and a multi-function shoe for XLR adapters.

The R5 C camera retains a number of features from the R5 and C70 cameras, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, footage compatibility with DaVinci Resolve and Canon apps, the cutting-edge Canon RF mount, support for a CFexpress card (along with another slot for SD card) and a familiar button layout. The EOS R5 C is also moisture and dustproof, all this is packed into a tiny 1.7lbs body.

The best Canon EOS R5 C deals Compact powerhouse for content creators focused on stills & 8K video Sensor: 45MP Full-frame CMOS | Lens mount: RF | Video: 8K DCI at 60p, 24p / 4K UHD at 120, 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p | Size: 142 x 101 x 111mm | Weight (body only): 680g (770g with card + battery) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Canon Check Amazon 8K video up to 60p Unlimited record time 4K 120p slow-motion with audio only RAW light internally

The 8K CMOS sensor within the Canon EOS R5 C can produce high-quality video at up to 8K 60p resolution (while connected to mains power; using batteries, it maxes out at 30p) while using the Cinema RAW Light format, which is a high-efficiency mode that enables internal card recording without an external recorder.

The EOS R5 C camera supports HDR recording in Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) and Perceptual Quantization (PQ) format, which helps ensure full color rendition and wide latitude with a great range from black to pure white – which can work wonders for delivering of livestreams, broadcasts, and post-production projects. Both 5.9K in Super 35mm and 2.9K in Super 16mm are also available for internal recording to the CFexpress card.

Still-imaging features and operation are nearly identical to Canon's EOS R5 camera. The R5 C camera features the same 45MP CMOS sensor and a slightly modified Digic X image processor capable of ISO100-51,200 (expandable to 102,400 – though the R5 C also boasts Dual Base ISO for superior video). All this means peak performance and phenomenal image quality for big prints, impressive video and more.

