DSLRs are not dead! Canon Rebel Cyber Monday starter kit is $549 bargain!

We have seen some great Black Friday camera deals this year - after a couple of years of disappointing holiday sales, brought on by the Covid pandemic. Stocks of cameras and lenses are looking better this festive season - but there is now getting much harder to find a serious deal on a traditional DSLR - and particularly a budget model. But we have found the exception with this twin-lens bumper deal (opens in new tab) from Amazon for Cyber Monday.

Manufacturers may be pensioning off its DSLRs and its non-mirrorless lenses, but if you are looking to get started in photography, or want to buy somebody their first camera - then a budget DSLR is still a great choice. The Canon EOS Rebel T7 (opens in new tab) kit we have found gets you two lenses, and a case - meaning you are set up for your new hobby or college course for under $550. And if you want a cheaper entry system, you can buy a kit with just one lens…

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS Rebel T7 + 18-55mm |

was $479 | now $429 (opens in new tab)

Save $50 at Amazon If you want a cheaper starter kit, then this option just comes with the one kit lens.

Containing everything you need to start taking and editing photographs right away, this is the perfect starter kit for budding photographers. The Canon EOS Rebel T7 boasts a 24.1MP APS-C sensor to take images with detailed resolution, and it can also capture 1080p video up to 30p. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can connect the camera to your phone for remote control or to transfer images and movies to upload straight to social media. The Canon EF-S 18-55mm IS II f/3.5-5.6 lens gives you a focal range suitable for landscapes through to portraits, with image stabilization to minimize camera shake.

The Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 II offers a great telephoto reach that is great for candid portraits, wildlife and sports - offering an effective focal length range of 120-480mm.

