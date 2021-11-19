$899 Canon EOS RP is beginner camera bargain this Black Friday

There are already some sensational Canon Black Friday deals, but our pick at the moment is the $100 reduction we have seen on the Canon EOS RP - which if you buy it body only can be picked up for just $899. With its full-frame sensor, this was one of the first RF lens Canon mirrorless cameras launched - but has now fallen so far in price that this is a real steal. It is ideal for anyone starting out in photography - but is a great upgrade model too for those who want to step up to mirrorless cameras, or want their first full-frame camera, too!

The $899 price is tempting - but you should also look the also excellently-price kit deal that is currently on offer, that bundles the body with the Canon RF 24-105mm RF f/4-7.1 IS STM zoom lens…

Canon EOS RP (body only) | Canon EOS RP (body only) | was $999 | NOW $899

Save $100 at Amazon on a Canon EOS RP – a 26.2-megapixel full-frame camera with 4K video capabilities featuring a Dual Pixel CMOS AF system with a 4779 phase-detection points and burst mode up to 5fps.

Canon EOS RP and 24-105mm lens | Canon EOS RP and 24-105mm lens | was $1299 | NOW $1199

Save $100 at Amazon when you buy a Canon EOS RP with a 24-105mm RF f/4-7.1 IS STM lens direct from B&H Photo Video and get shooting straight away with this versatile setup.

The Canon EOS RP is the manufacturer's smallest and lightest full-frame camera, yet packs a powerful 26.2MP image sensor capable of capturing superb stills.

Just because it's affordable doesn't mean it's not a capable camera. The CMOS sensor offers a native sensitivity of ISO 100-40,000, with an autofocus setup of 4,779 selectable points.

Processing is handled by Canon's Digic 8 imagine engine, the same powerhouse used in newer Canon shooters like the EOS 90D, EOS M6 Mark II and you'll even find it lending a helping hand in the EOS 1D X Mark III. There's enough power under the hood for 4K video recording at up to 25fps – although you will have to contend with a 1.6x crop factor when filming movies – and burst speeds of up to 5fps.

Add to this a 0.39-inch viewfinder with a 2.36 million-dot OLED panel, and a 3-inch LCD touchscreen with 1.04 million dots – which even spins around to face forward – and you've got a versatile camera that captures some stunning shots.

