$899 Canon EOS RP is beginner camera bargain this Black Friday

Full-frame mirrorless Canon camera is a great deal

Canon EOS RP deal
(Image credit: Canon)

There are already some sensational Canon Black Friday deals, but our pick at the moment is the $100 reduction we have seen on the Canon EOS RP - which if you buy it body only can be picked up for just $899. With its full-frame sensor, this was one of the first RF lens Canon mirrorless cameras launched - but has now fallen so far in price that this is a real steal. It is ideal for anyone starting out in photography - but is a great upgrade model too for those who want to step up to mirrorless cameras, or want their first full-frame camera, too!

The $899 price is tempting - but you should also look the also excellently-price kit deal that is currently on offer, that bundles the body with the Canon RF 24-105mm RF f/4-7.1 IS STM zoom lens…

Canon EOS RP (body only) |

Canon EOS RP (body only) | was $999 | NOW $899
Save $100 at Amazon on a Canon EOS RP – a 26.2-megapixel full-frame camera with 4K video capabilities featuring a Dual Pixel CMOS AF system with a 4779 phase-detection points and burst mode up to 5fps.
Canon EOS RP and 24-105mm lens |

Canon EOS RP and 24-105mm lens | was $1299 | NOW $1199
Save $100 at Amazon when you buy a Canon EOS RP with a 24-105mm RF f/4-7.1 IS STM lens direct from B&H Photo Video and get shooting straight away with this versatile setup.
The Canon EOS RP is the manufacturer's smallest and lightest full-frame camera, yet packs a powerful 26.2MP image sensor capable of capturing superb stills.

Just because it's affordable doesn't mean it's not a capable camera. The CMOS sensor offers a native sensitivity of ISO 100-40,000, with an autofocus setup of 4,779 selectable points.

Processing is handled by Canon's Digic 8 imagine engine, the same powerhouse used in newer Canon shooters like the EOS 90D, EOS M6 Mark II and you'll even find it lending a helping hand in the EOS 1D X Mark III. There's enough power under the hood for 4K video recording at up to 25fps – although you will have to contend with a 1.6x crop factor when filming movies – and burst speeds of up to 5fps.

Add to this a 0.39-inch viewfinder with a 2.36 million-dot OLED panel, and a 3-inch LCD touchscreen with 1.04 million dots – which even spins around to face forward – and you've got a versatile camera that captures some stunning shots.

Read more: 

Canon EOS RP review
Best Canon RF lenses
Best Canon cameras

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

