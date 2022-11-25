Canon EOS R6 slashed to all-time low price in Black Friday sales

By Chris George
Contributions from
Sharmishta Sarkar
 published

One of our favourite Canon full-frame mirrorless cameras is now effectively £1,920 with cashback and sales discounts

Canon EOS R6
Looking to score a bargain on a new camera for Christmas and 2023? You're in luck -as the Black Friday camera sales have been bringing us lots of great deals - but we have just been alerted to one that looks particularly attractive…

Not everyone needs a high-res sensor or 8K video capabilities. If you're looking for a sensibly-priced enthusiast mirrorless camera e, we can't recommend the Canon EOS R6 highly enough. And thanks, no doubt, to the recently-announced Canon EOS R6 Mark II (opens in new tab), it is more affordable than ever.

Canon EOS R6|was £2,399.99|now £1,919.99
 (opens in new tab)SAVE £480 with cashback at Park Cameras With a 20MP sensor able to capture 20 frames per second, and being able to record 4K 60p video - this is a great camera for anyone looking for pro-grade stills and video in one body. With free memory card.

It makes it into our best full-frame camera round-up for being just as fast as its more expensive sibling the EOS R5, but with a 20.1MP sensor and 4K video capabilities only. You still get absolutely pinpoint-perfect autofocus – with over 6,000 AF points to choose from – and the same remarkable image stabilization as the EOS R5.

 It was made for low-light photography and you can save a sizeable £480 on the list price at Park Cameras right now, where it's down to £1,919.99, once you have claimed your cashback from Canon (opens in new tab)

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

