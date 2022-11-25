Canon EOS R6 slashed to all-time low price in Black Friday sales

Looking to score a bargain on a new camera for Christmas and 2023? You're in luck -as the Black Friday camera sales have been bringing us lots of great deals - but we have just been alerted to one that looks particularly attractive…

Not everyone needs a high-res sensor or 8K video capabilities. If you're looking for a sensibly-priced enthusiast mirrorless camera e, we can't recommend the Canon EOS R6 highly enough. And thanks, no doubt, to the recently-announced Canon EOS R6 Mark II (opens in new tab), it is more affordable than ever.

Canon EOS R6|was £2,399.99 |now £1,919.99

SAVE £480 with cashback at Park Cameras With a 20MP sensor able to capture 20 frames per second, and being able to record 4K 60p video - this is a great camera for anyone looking for pro-grade stills and video in one body. With free memory card.

It makes it into our best full-frame camera round-up for being just as fast as its more expensive sibling the EOS R5, but with a 20.1MP sensor and 4K video capabilities only. You still get absolutely pinpoint-perfect autofocus – with over 6,000 AF points to choose from – and the same remarkable image stabilization as the EOS R5.

It was made for low-light photography and you can save a sizeable £480 on the list price at Park Cameras right now, where it's down to £1,919.99, once you have claimed your cashback from Canon (opens in new tab).

