Vote for YOUR camera of the year 2025: from pro-grade behemoths to casual compacts, instant hits and beyond, it's your choice!

We’ve obviously been very good girls and boys this year because Santa delivered a veritable smorgasbord of top-quality camera releases throughout 2025. From full-frame behemoths, specced to the nines, like the Canon EOS R6 Mark III and Sony A7 V, a luxury hitmaker that’s consistently topped best-seller lists in the form of the Hasselblad X2D II 100C, and a compact camera train that’s refused to slow down thanks to the triumphant return of the Ricoh GR series, the rise and rise of Kodak with the Pixpro C1, and portable medium-format madness a la Fujifilm GFX100RF.

And that’s before you consider casual oddities such as minuscule keychain camera, Kodak Charmera, twin-lens reflex throwback (kind of) Chuzhao Camera, and the effortlessly cool Fujifilm X-Half.

In fact, there have been so many camera releases this year that I couldn’t possibly put them in a single poll. So, I’ve carved up the list into ten different categories, with some inevitable crossover. The categories are: interchangeable lens, compact, full-frame, crop, video, casual, drone, action, instant, and luxury.

All you need to do is scroll down and input your favorite choice for as many or as few categories as you like. Voting will also enable you to see the results of each poll.

Vote for the best camera of the year

