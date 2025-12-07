Can you beat my photography word search?

You can’t beat a lazy Sunday lunchtime with a camera-themed word search – or at least, so I’ve heard. And so, with that being the case pour yourself a nice cool beverage (or perhaps you even fancy a festive tipple!) and see if you can find all ten of the hidden words (which are listed below).

As this is the first word search I’ve posted, I’ve been kind and kept things relatively simple – but fair warning, I won’t be quite so generous next time!

This digital word search works the same as a traditional pen-and-paper one – so remember that words can go up, down, left, right and diagonally… and that words can appear both forwards and backwards!

Simply tap on the first (or last) letter and drag along the line of letters when you've spotted one of the words, and if you've got it right it will be highlighted in color – and the word will be crossed out from the list at the bottom.

If you're getting stuck, don't worry – you can ask for a hint or even get the whole thing solved automatically if you just can't track down the last couple of words!

If word searches aren’t your thing or you’re hungry for more puzzles, I’ve got a range of photography-themed brainteasers, including a general-knowledge quiz and crossword. And if you're a tech head, see if you can identify all six cameras in my picture-based multiple-choice quiz.

Words to find in the word search:

Rule of thirds Rebel Fuji Composition Alpha DSLR Landscape Optic Aperture Lens

