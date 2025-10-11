If you are a camera nerd like me, this is the best $50 you'll spend this year!

If you are looking for a fun gift for a photographer that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, I've just found it. If, like me, you have kids or other family members who pester you for birthday present ideas, then I have your answer. This retro digital compact camera – that has ingeniously been designed to look like an old-school twin-lens reflex camera, or TLR – is your Santa shopping solution.

We wrote about the Chuzhao Vintage Digital Camera earlier in the year – and it has been on my Amazon wishlist ever since. But I can't wait until Christmas, so this week I ordered one for myself.

I was sceptical about the build quality, given that you can find it on sale for under $50 / £50 / AU$90. But it arrived this morning, and I was very pleasantly surprised by how well it is made for the money.

Sure, it hasn't got the weight of an original Rolleicord – but who would want that, let alone expect that. It is more of a brilliantly conceived replica of a TLR than a toy… with the added bonus that it actually shoots photos and video.

The film advance crank on the side on this digital compact functions as an input device - scrolling through images in review mode, or starting video record when in camera mode. (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

I love that you actually use this like a TLR – looking down on an LCD screen at the top of the camera. This also means that you can frame up images accurately – and review them in the field. And I love the fully-functioning pop-up, waist-level finder that brilliantly recreates the roll-film shooting experience.

The sensor is a 12MP 1/4in design – and images are square in format – so I am not expecting miracles. But in terms of fun, and street cool, this offers much more than other digital cameras under $100, whether aimed at adults or kids.

Although only one of the two lenses is functional, four buttons at the front do have a purpose. There is the side crank – which on an original medium format TLR would have been used to advance the film – this is given a variety of well-thought-out purposes, from advancing through images you have shot, or acting as the video record control.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I am going to give this cute camera a full test over the coming weeks, and give a full rundown on just how this performs – and fully expect it to give me better results than the Kodak Charmera that I recently tested. Admittedly, the Charmera is smaller and cheaper (at $30) – but the Chuzhao appears to offer much, much more value.

You may also like…

Browse more retro cameras, or find more last-minute Prime Day camera deals.