Can you beat my photography-themed crossword?
I’ve put together a fiendish photography-themed crossword that will test your imaging general knowledge
If you’re a regular New York Times or Telegraph puzzler, you’ll probably laugh in the face of my little ol’ photography-themed crossword (below). But don’t be so hasty! It’s an enjoyable romp for the most part, but I’ve popped in a couple brainteasers that’ll get you scratching your head and chewing the end of your pencil. Of course, I’ll never know if you turn to Google to research the answers, but remember, you’ll only be cheating yourself. Good luck!
Crossword clues (across)
- 1: Stripy exposure indicator that also roams the African plains (6)
- 4: Acronym for in-camera system that helps to reduce camera shake (4)
- 6: Filter used to change the color and tone of video footage (6,5)
- 8: Technical name for a series of aperture blades (9)
- 10: A digital camera’s 'brain' (5,9)
- 12: Actor who played famed photojournalist W Eugene Smith in Minamata biopic (6,4)
- 13: If you’re selling a camera, you would check the shutter count, also known as shutter… (10)
Crossword clues (down)
- 2: David Bowie song mentions this entry-level Canon camera (5)
- 3: Selectively brighten parts of an image (5)
- 5: Attachment on the top of a camera that would also give you sweaty feet (7)
- 7: This New York street photographer’s work was discovered posthumously (6,5)
- 9: The godfather of landscape photography (5,5)
- 11: Photography brand name that sounds like Middle Age artillery (5)
You might also like...
If you're into brainteasers, make sure you check out my photography general knowledge quiz. If you're a bona fide camera nerd, see if you can identify all 6 cameras. And if you'd like a more technical test, how well do you know the exposure triangle?
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.