I have to say, I didn’t see this one coming: Instagram, the social media app first popularized as a dedicated photo sharing space, is coming to smart TVs.

This week, Meta announced that it’s testing Instagram for TV, an update that brings Reels to larger screens via Amazon Fire TV devices. For now, Instagram TV is just a test, which means that not only are features limited, but it’s also only rolling out to the US and only to Fire TV devices, though Instagram says it expects to expand to more countries and devices.

Instagram for TV is designed for watching Reels together. At launch, the app supports up to five accounts, so users can watch a personalized feed on their TVs, and Instagram notes that users can also create an account just for the TV app.

In the home screen, Instagram TV will show groups of Reels by channels that match interests, along with videos that are popular among friends. “Over time, we plan to introduce new features, which may include using your phone as a remote, a more intuitive way to channel surf, shared feeds with friends, and making it easier to keep up with your favorite creators in one place,” Meta writes.

But, as a creator, the Instagram TV test raises a number of interesting questions. First, a common complaint among Instagram users is the social platform’s longstanding resolution limitations. If Instagram is experimenting with bringing its content to larger screens, it begs this question: Will higher resolution support follow if Instagram TV fares well in tests?

While Instagram can support larger files by toggling on “Upload at highest quality” in the settings, most reels playback at 1080x1920 pixels. That may be fine for a small smartphone screen, but it feels a bit diminutive for a TV screen.

Instagram Reels are also made for vertical smartphone screens, so bringing them to a traditional horizontal widescreen seems a bit odd. I wonder if the test could lead to support for a wider variety of formats?

But my final question is the more pressing as a photographer, not a videographer – is Instagram even considering bringing photos to TVs? Yes, I know that video is the more obvious choice for a TV, but I’m thinking along the lines of the viral Samsung art TV, The Frame. I would happily trade my Roku screensaver for a slideshow of images from my favorite photographers.

For now, Instagram for TV is just a test. Meta says it is planning to improve the smart TV app based on feedback, so it will be interesting to see where the move leads the social platform.

