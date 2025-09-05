This photography general knowledge quiz will separate the pro-grade mirrorless cameras from the disposable point-and-shoots!
You’ll need to know you focus rails from your light meters if you’ve any chance of beating my photography general knowledge quiz
You might call yourself a photography enthusiast, but how much do you really know about your favorite hobby? Well, you’re about to find out, because if you scroll down, you’ll find my terribly challenging photography general knowledge quiz. Although, since I’m feeling kind, it’s multiple choice.
Still, you’ll need to know a little bit about everything if you’ve any hope of getting a high score. Before you dive in, you might want to brush up on a few things, from color temperature to light meters, oh, and it’ll help if you know your movie stars, too. So, without further ado, let’s see what you’ve got in your kit bag!
You might also like...
Think you’re the queen or king of the camera nerds? Take another photography general knowledge quiz or try this general knowledge quiz instead. And from quizzes to contests, here's why you should start entering photo competitions.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
- Chris GeorgeContent Director
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.