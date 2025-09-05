This photography general knowledge quiz will separate the pro-grade mirrorless cameras from the disposable point-and-shoots!

Can you guess the famous actor holding the compact camera? Hint, she famously appeared alongside Johnny Depp in Blow

You might call yourself a photography enthusiast, but how much do you really know about your favorite hobby? Well, you’re about to find out, because if you scroll down, you’ll find my terribly challenging photography general knowledge quiz. Although, since I’m feeling kind, it’s multiple choice.

Still, you’ll need to know a little bit about everything if you’ve any hope of getting a high score. Before you dive in, you might want to brush up on a few things, from color temperature to light meters, oh, and it’ll help if you know your movie stars, too. So, without further ado, let’s see what you’ve got in your kit bag!

