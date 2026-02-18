Double deal on Panasonic cameras: Lumix S9 and S5 II models slashed by $200 PLUS get a free lens worth $599!
B&H Photo has slashed the price of the Lumix S9, S5 II and S5 IIX by $200 and are throwing in a free lens worth up to $599
You won’t find deals much better than this. B&H Photo has dropped the price of the Lumix S9, S5 II and S5 IIX by $200 and are throwing in a free lens worth up to $599 for good measure!
The total amount you save and the free lens included depend on the Lumix model you choose, but whatever option you go with, you’ll save at least $697. So what exactly are the Lumix offers at B&H?
Starting off with the Lumix S9, you get the video-oriented vlogging camera boasting 6K open gate recording kitted out with a 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 zoom lens, plus a free nifty Lumix S 50mm f/1.8 prime worth $497.
The content-creation and vlogging powerhouse featuring 6K open gate recording.
Moving on to the Lumix S5 IIX; you get a higher-end hybrid camera known for its video abilities, accompanied by the S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens.
Unlike the S9, the S5 IIX has an EVF and the free lens is the solid S 85mm f/1.8 prime, known for producing smooth bokeh without vignetting, worth $599.
A top-tier Lumix hybrid geared towards videographers.
Finally, there’s the S5 II – Panasonic’s hybrid shooter that competes with other high-end mirrorless cameras, particularly its top-tier image stabilization.
On B&H, this model comes equipped with the S 20-60mm kit lens and the free S 85mm f/1.8 prime, again, valued at $599.
A solid hybrid camera with top-tier image stabilization and autofocus.
