Japan's top compact camera right now – the champion is back with easy point-and-shoot operation for less than US$140

Japan's latest compact camera sales rankings are in – and the familiar champion is back on top. According to BCN Ranking's January 2026 data, Kodak once again dominates the chart, with its ultra-budget Pixpro FZ55 reclaiming first place.
What makes this result particularly striking is how concentrated the top of the chart is. The top three best-selling compact cameras in Japan right now are effectively just two models – the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 and the Kodak Pixpro C1 – with the third position taken by the same C1 in a different color.
These affordable cameras (FZ55 is available for $139.99 / £114 / AU$218, and the C1 is priced at of $99.99 / £79.99 / AU$198), continue to offer exactly what buyers want: easy operation, compact bodies, and no learning curve. Together, they underline just how strong demand remains for simple point-and-shoot cameras.
BCN+R compact camera ranking (Jan 26)
1. Kodak Pixpro FZ55 | Black
2. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Black
3. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Brown
4. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS | Silver
5. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS | Black
6. Fujifilm Mini Evo | Black
7. Canon IXY 650 M (aka Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A) | Silver
8. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema
9. Kodak Pixpro WPZ2
10. Kenko Tokina KC-AF11 | Black
Sales data compiled by BCN+R, which aggregates nationwide sales figures from major electronic retailers and online platforms across Japan.
Kodak's ultra-budget compacts dominate again
Kodak's appeal is clear: not every biyer wants cutting-edge specs. For many, ease of use and affordability still matter most. The no-nonsense formula: simple controls, lightweight bodies, and prices that stay well below premium territory.
Canon and Fujifilm stay in the mix
We see familiar brands holding their ground: Canon's PowerShot SX740 HS appears twice in the top five, in both Silver and Black finishes, reinforcing its status as one of the country's most reliable long-zoom compacts.
Fujifilm's Instax Mini Evo, last month's chart-topper slipts to sixth place but remains a strong seller. The arrival of the new Instax Mini Evo Cinema at number eight gives Fujifilm two positions in the top ten.
Rounding out the ranking, the Kenko Tokina KC-AF11 climbs into tenth place after sitting just outside the chart last month.
Simplicity leads Japan's compact camera sales
While premium and enthusiast compacts continue to attract attention, volume sales are still driven by simplicity.
Older designs, color variants, and modest updates. are more than enough to keep budget point-and-shoots ahead of far more advanced – and expensive – rivals.
