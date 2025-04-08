Trump tariffs: Blackmagic is the first camera company to confirm price hike for US customers

Blackmagic is the first camera manufacturer to break cover since President Trump announced his market-crashing reciprocal tariffs, confirming that prices will rise – but only for US customers. And not by as much as initially feared.

While most manufacturers have been radio silent while their shares hit freefall (Sony's stock dropped 20% since tariffs were revealed), Blackmagic found itself caught in the crossfire when it announced its new Blackmagic Pyxis 12K G2 at a US price of $4,995.

However, just 48 hours later, the price on the company's website had jumped 32% to $6,595. After a lot of unrest in the community, the company became the first camera brand to directly address the tariff situation.

"We wanted to post a quick note on USA prices and the new government tariff changes," Blackmagic posted on Facebook.

"Most products in the USA have increased and please check our web site for details. DaVinci Resolve and Blackmagic Cloud prices remain the same. It's also worth noting the price increases only affect the US and prices in other counties are currently unchanged."

The price has now settled at $5,495 – still a significant increase of $500, but only a 10% rise. Responding to customers, the company explained on its forum how it was able to minimize the inflated cost.

"We have moved production of the Pyxis cameras to reduce the impact of the tariffs," wrote Blackmagic's Kristian Lam, on the now-locked thread.

After a commenter noted that it takes companies a long time to move production to another country, Lam responded, "Not for us it doesn't". When another poster commented on the incredible speed at which such a decision could be make, Lam replied, "It's almost like… blackmagic".

Obviously the entire economic situation is in a state of upheaval right now, and things could change at any time. But I applaud Blackmagic for being quick, transparent and proactive – and I marvel at how quick it has been able to address an incredibly challenging issue.

As much as American trade policy feels like a moving target right now, I'd love to see other manufacturers being similarly open with customers.

