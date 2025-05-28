Last week, Nikon USA announced that prices would be increasing on June 23, 2025, as a result of tariffs. While Nikon didn’t indicate which products would be changing in price, the announcement gives creatives in the US time to pick up the gear that they’ve been eyeing ahead of any potential price increases.

Some brands have quietly raised prices without warning, but Nikon is giving fans a heads up that prices are changing on June 23. Listing the date for the price increase will encourage some fans to buy the gear that they’ve already been eyeing before that date. But on the flipside, that deadline can pressure creatives to panic buy without fully diving into the camera reviews or taking the time to pinpoint exactly what they need.

I’ve bought my fair share of gear, some of which I regretted later. And, like many American photographers right now, I’ve been following the tariff pricing changes with a feeling of dread. But I’ve found that emotional purchases are the ones that I’m more likely to regret.

The purchases that I make after taking a deep breath, analyzing what I really need, and diving into the reviews are the ones that tend to take up long-term residence in my camera bag. The uncertainty surrounding the tariffs doesn't make researching gear and budgeting a purchase any less important – but creatives who have already been planning a new camera or lens purchase may want to buy before June 23.

To be clear, Nikon hasn’t shared which products will be changing in price and hasn’t indicated whether or not the price change will be applied across all products or only select items – some products could maintain the same list price as before. The company has also indicated that if tariffs change, the plan for a price increase may change too, and as nations negotiate trade, much uncertainty remains in the industry.

Based on the camera companies that have already adjusted prices as a result of tariffs, the gear made in China is likely to see the highest increase. Thankfully, Nikon makes much of their gear in Thailand, which is facing a 10 percent tariff rate, but several lenses are made in China, which is facing a higher 30 percent rate currently.

While Nikon says product pricing will change next month, a number of seasonal sales are still active across several of the brand’s cameras and lenses. A representative from Adorama told Digital Camera World that the retailer’s current Nikon discounts will end on June 1.

Avoiding the upcoming price increase without crossing the line into a panic-fueled purchase is a delicate balance. But the gear that has taken up residence on lists like the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon Z lenses is a good start to finding a balance between an educated purchase and avoiding upcoming price increases. These are the Nikon cameras and lenses that are currently discounted in the US and earned top spots on our Nikon camera and lens guides.

Nikon cameras currently discounted

Nikon Z30: was $846.95 now $596.95 at Adorama The Nikon Z30 isn’t Nikon’s best mirrorless camera – but it is rather excellent for the budget category. The Nikon Z30 is also Nikon’s smallest mirrorless, making it a good option for travel or even as an alternative to a compact camera. While excellent for travel and vlogging, the lack of a viewfinder and slower speeds may push many some photographers towards a pricier model like the Z50 II. The camera is currently available for under $600 with a kit lens, under $750 in a vlogging kit, or with two lenses for under $850. Buy it if you want a vlogging camera or an affordable compact mirrorless with a large sensor. Avoid it if you shoot fast-moving subjects like sports and wildlife or if you want that viewfinder.

Nikon Z f: was $1,996.95 now $1,796.95 at Adorama Retro camera designs are coming back in a big way – and the Nikon Zf offers a rare combination of that old-school design with a full-frame sensor. The Zf is certainly Nikon’s most stylish camera, but it’s no slouch when it comes to image making either. The full-frame sensor and fast autofocus help the Zf take good-looking images while looking good. It’s no sports flagship, but it’s an excellent retro-styled camera. The Nikon Zf is currently $200 off, selling for just under $1,800 body only or just over $2,000 paired with a 40mm kit lens. Buy it if you want that retro shooting experience without compromising on image quality. Opt for a faster camera instead if you shoot sports.

Nikon Z6 III: was $2,496.95 now $2,096.95 at Adorama The Nikon Z6 III is DCW’s current pick for the overall best Nikon camera, thanks to its mix of fast performance with an excellent 24.5MP full-frame sensor without reaching flagship-level prices. The Z6 III also earns high praise for its excellent viewfinder and tilt screen as well. The camera, which is made in Thailand, is currently discounted by $400, going for around $2,100 body-only or $2,600 with a 24-70mm f/4 kit lens. Buy it if you want a well-rounded camera that can perform well in nearly any genre. Avoid it if you need high-resolution shots.

Nikon Z7 II: was $2,296.95 now $1,796.95 at Adorama Nikon’s higher resolution mirrorless camera is actually more affordable than the Z6 III right now. The Nikon Z7 II is available for around $1,800 body only or $2,400 with a 24-70mm kit lens. Why is Nikon’s 47MP camera more affordable than the 24.5MP option? The Nikon Z7 II was announced in 2020 and as the camera approaches its fifth birthday, some features like speed and autofocus are better on the newer Z6 III that was announced only last year. Still, photographers shooting genres like portraits and landscapes that don’t need the added speed or autofocus can create more detailed images at a price lower than the Z6 III. Buy it if you need high-resolution on a budget, but avoid it for sports and low light.

Nikon Z8: was $3,996.95 now $3,496.95 at Adorama For pros that need both high resolution and fast speeds, the Nikon Z8 is our top Nikon recommendation for the most demanding pros. The 45.7MP full-frame sensor is mixed with a fast autofocus and burst speeds to meet the demands of even intense genres like sports. The Nikon Z8 is currently $500 off. Buy it if you need both high resolution and speed. Opt for a more affordable model if you primarily shoot slow-moving subjects.

Nikon lenses on sale

Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8 lens: was $1,196.95 now $996.95 at Adorama So-called workhorse lenses like the 24-70mm f/2.8 are lenses that tend to spend more time mounted on a camera than inside a camera bag – but these versatile optics are typically pricey. The Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8 has a slightly longer focal length, but offers superb image quality for half the price of the Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S. The corners aren’t quite as sharp, but it’s an affordable lens considering the zoom range and wide aperture. Right now, the lens is $200 off at Adorama for $996.95. This lens is made in China, which is currently facing a 30 percent tariff rate on imports into the US.

