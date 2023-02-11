Logitech MX Master 3S review

If you're a photographer or filmmaker who spends a vast amount of time editing on your PC, Mac, or even iPad or tablet then you can really take advantage of the customizable features the Logitech MX Master 3S offers. Its performance is industry-leading and its construction makes it a solid option for anyone looking for a mouse to take with them on the go or have at their workstation.

If you're a keen photo or video editor you will know that having a great mouse for video editing will help you tremendously, and the MX Master 3S from Logitech has been designed to take the stress out of photo and video editing by designing a mouse that is fully customizable to help you edit your way to success with your next project.

The appeal of the Logitech MX Master 3S, besides it being a wonderful wireless mouse, is the fact that Logitech has worked with Adobe Creative Cloud to give you a mouse whose buttons can act as a shortcut for multiple tools.

For example, its handy thumb scroll can be used for brush sizes in Photoshop (opens in new tab) or scrubbing through a massive timeline in Abobe Premiere (opens in new tab) in fact, there are several layouts to choose from in the Logitech Options+ software that allows you to make this mouse not just a cursor, but become a vital tool in the likes photo editing software (opens in new tab), Zoom calls, and even Microsoft Word - with much more!

Logitech MX Master 3S: Specifications

DPI: up to 8,000 DPI

Customization: 7 fully customizable buttons (program dependent)

Wireless: Yes, 10-meter operating distance (can also be used plugged in)

Interface: USB 3.0

Colors: White or black

Weight: 141g

Dimensions (W x D x H): 14.4 x 6.6 x 18.4mm

Operating system: Windows 10 onwards / Mac OS X 10.15 onwards, ChromeOS6, Ipad OS 14 or later, Android 8.0 or later.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

Logitech MX Master 3S Key features

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

The Key feature of the MX Master 3S is its ability to be able to connect to practically any device, so if you have a Mac or PC this will work flawlessly however, the clever part is that the MX Master 3S can remember up to three different devices, all running different operating systems, so if you a heavy video editor using a PC all day, but also love to do a bit of video editing on your iPad, you can keep using the MX Master 3S across devices with the same keybindings so your workflow is never slowed down.

While being a wireless mouse with a built-in non-removable battery the MX Master 3S offers two way on connectivity for those with either a desktop computer or laptop with USB ports - or via a dongle. If you're a Mac user in the box you are provided with a wireless receiver called Logi Bolt, this simple receiver offers a totally plug-in and play service to anyone using Mac or PC.

For those that are traveling light and picking up an iPad for photo or video editing, or even going with the best android tablet the MX Master 3S also offers Bluetooth connectivity making sure you never miss out on that ultimate form of productivity.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

Logitech MX Master 3S Build & Handling

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

Material

The Logitech MX Master 3S is built from a mixture of hard plastic and recycled plastic, depending on the color option you choose. Black offers 27% post-consumer recycled material, while the option will give you 22% recycled plastic within its construction. Both the thumb and scroll wheel are made from metal, as is the base giving an overall premium feel to this rather light mouse.

Durability

While we can't initially say the Black variant will stay in tip-top condition we can, however, say that the white colorway stays clean in even the most stressed situations. With its solid construction and great battery life, we were not reaching out for the USB Type C charging cable before the end of the day, in fact, having used this mouse since it arrived for testing the unit is still showing 45% battery without being fully charged on arrival.

If you're someone that likes to chuck a mouse into your bag along with other accessories we are confident that the Logitech MX Master 3S will hold out with the untidiest of packers, while the white model may pick up scratches due to its bright nature, we're positive the Black colorway will hold up very well in this situation.

Size

While there are other wireless mice on the market that offer wireless functionality at half the footprint of the MX Master 3S, some even offered by Logitech, they are only signed for one this - to be a standard mouse to get most people by. The MX Master 3S really is designed for creatives of all kinds and due to its customizability it tends to be on the larger side of the spectrum, this size.

However, isn't of putting and the mouse feels great in the hand for long periods of use without any RSI flareups. It will seem large to many but you soon get used to the size, the weight is also very light at just 141g making this a featherweight in comparison to smaller footprint alternatives.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

Logitech MX Master 3S Performance

Logitech MX Master 3S - what's in the box (Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

The Logitech MX Master 3S is designed to help content creators perform at their very best day in, and day out. Thanks to its 7 customizable buttons, helpful pre-installed shortcuts for all Abode Creative cloud applications, with the ability to make your own for various devices from its 3-option memory the MX Master 3S really is a multi-tool designed to help creatives get the job done.

While the Logitech Options+ software is a great tool to get the mouse up and running for most applications and users, those who really like to deep dive into DPI settings can really customize this mouse however they like, even to the way in which they hold a button and move the mouse - this is an amazing feature however, it doesn't offer a completely customizable approach when compared to the 6 other buttons you can customizable to your own preferences. The thumb rest button that offers unique gesture control can only be used in supported applications, and not in a way that appears overly useful.

Logitech MX Master 3S Verdict

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

If you're a photographer or filmmaker who spends a vast amount of time editing on your PC, Mac, or even iPad or tablet then you can really take advantage of the customizable features the Logitech MX Master 3S offers.

Its performance is industry-leading and its construction makes it a solid option for anyone looking for a mouse to take with them on the go or have at their workstation. While Logitech is using up to 27% recycled consumer plastics within the build of this MX Master 3S, it would be good to see those numbers increased with the next edition.

We enjoyed making custom button profiles for Adobe Creative Cloud applications such as Photoshop, where many will find the pre-installed shortcuts fitting to their workflow seamlessly. Cost is a big factor in the times we live in and while paying $100 / £119.99 / AU $169.95 for a mouse might sound a little steep, it is worth every penny when you consider how much time you will save in the editing suite of your choice when using its custom profiles - quite frankly its the best mouse we have ever used!

