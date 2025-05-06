Sigma will increase prices beginning in June as a result of changes to US tariffs, Sigma America announced on May 06.

The cost of Sigma gear will be increasing beginning on June 02, Mark Amir-Hamzeh, the president of Sigma America, wrote in a letter to Sigma customers.

“Due to the recent implementation of government-imposed tariffs, our costs have increased substantially.

“We have made every effort to absorb these added expenses, but the sustained impact of the tariffs now necessitates a price increase to ensure we can continue delivering the quality and service you expect.”

Sigma says that prices will increase on June 02 2025, while current pricing will remain in effect for in-stock items through June 01. The price increase will apply to orders placed on or after June 02, as well as “any unfulfilled items,” the company notes.

The company did not comment on how much prices would be changing. However, Sigma says that its entire product line is manufactured in Aizu, Japan.

Goods imported to the US from Japan are currently facing a 10% tariff as part of a 90-day pause that temporarily lowered higher rates. If the countries do not negotiate new rates, that 10% tariff rate could revert to the original reciprocal tariff rate of 24% in July.

Sigma's sole manufacturing center is in Aizu, Japan (Image credit: Sigma)

“​​We understand this is difficult news to hear, and please know this decision was not made lightly,” Amir-Hamzeh continued.

“We have always prided ourselves on delivering unmatched value to our customers, and we are doing everything we can to continue to do that while providing the same service and product excellence.”

Sigma is largely known for its lenses, which are available as third-party optics for a number of different mounts. Sigma is also part of the L-Mount Alliance, offering native L-Mount lenses.

The Sigma BF (Image credit: James Artaius)

Sigma also recently announced the BF, a mirrorless camera that the brand says is “radically simple.” Like the company’s lenses, the Sigma BF is made in Aizu, Japan.

The introduction of new reciprocal tariffs have caused uncertainty, followed by some price shifts for photographers and videographers based in the US.

Leica has already increased prices for customers in the US and Canada, while DJI has increased the cost of its popular vlogging camera and many of its drones are out of stock in the country. Canon has also indicated that a price increase is coming during a meeting with investors, but has not noted when or by how much.

Out of the price increases that camera makers have announced so far, gear made in China has seen the steepest increases, with China excluded from the 90-day pause and facing a 145% tariff rate.

